Former Maryland Agriculture Secretary Hagner Mister Passes Away at 90

December 30, 2024

Served as Maryland Agency’s Sixth Agriculture Secretary

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 30, 2024)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture is saddened to share the passing of the department’s sixth Secretary, Hagner Mister, serving in the role from January 2001 to January 2003. Prior to being named Secretary, Hagner served as the Agency’s Deputy Secretary for three years.

“I was incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Secretary Hagner Mister,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Hagner led the Department with grace and dedication, and Maryland’s farmers benefited from his leadership.”

Born in 1934, a lifelong resident of Calvert County, Hagner graduated from Calvert County High School then went on to serve in the Maryland National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves. Loyal to his Calvert County heritage, Hagner also served as a member of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, the Calvert County Board of Education, and the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

In 2020, Hagner received the R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Award for Distinguished Public Service from then Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.

His greatest joy was that of being husband to Helen Ann and father to their three children, six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

The family of Hagner Mister will receive friends on January 1, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Rausch Funeral Home-Owings, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736. A Funeral Service will be held on January 2, 2024 starting at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

For Hagner’s full obituary, please visit Rausch Funeral Home’s website.

# # #

