Transport and communications statistics for November 2024
MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 252,777 as at end-November 2024, up by 0.6% year-on-year. In November, cross-border vehicular traffic (832,830 trips), passenger ferry trips (6,380 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,615 trips) rose by 21.5%, 3.7% and 13.6% year-on-year respectively. As at end-November, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,445,803) and internet subscribers (773,807) showed respective growth of 4.9% and 7.4% year-on-year.
New registration of motor vehicles in November went up by 13.9% year-on-year to 1,295 (including 411 electric vehicles). There were 753 light automobiles (235 of them were electric), representing a year-on-year increase of 30.3%. In the first eleven months of this year, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 9.2% year-on-year to 11,862 (including 3,654 electric vehicles). Number of traffic accidents in November rose by 15.6% year-on-year to 1,416, with 507 persons injured. In the first eleven months, there were 14,392 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 4,998 injuries.
Cross-border vehicular traffic in November grew by 21.5% year-on-year to 832,830 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 22.5% year-on-year to 781,613; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (153,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (128,000) went up by 31.8% and 14.9% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in November expanded by 41.6% year-on-year to 7,661 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (7,588 tonnes) accounting for 99%. In the first eleven months of this year, cross-border vehicular traffic (8,342,671 trips) increased by 26.3% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (63,766 tonnes) surged by 73%.
Passenger ferry trips totalled 6,380 in November, up by 3.7% year-on-year. Gross weight of port containerized cargo decreased by 8.6% year-on-year to 15,520 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (6,989 tonnes) dropped by 30.2%, whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (8,531 tonnes) rose by 22.4%. In the first eleven months of 2024, number of passenger ferry trips climbed by 19.2% year-on-year to 72,949, and gross weight of port containerized cargo went down by 0.7% to 178,303 tonnes.
Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 4,615 trips in November, a rise of 13.6% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 36.7% year-on-year to 11,882 tonnes, of which gross weight of outward cargo (10,683 tonnes) and transit cargo (598 tonnes) grew by 37.2% and 118.3% respectively, while that of inward cargo (601 tonnes) decreased by 4.7%. In the first eleven months of this year, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 48.8% year-on-year to 51,639 trips, and gross weight of air cargo swelled by 76.7% to 98,071 tonnes.
There were 82,028 fixed-line telephone subscribers as at end-November 2024, down by 6.7% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.9% year-on-year to 1,445,803; postpaid subscribers (1,042,917) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (402,886) rose by 3.9% and 7.6% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 773,807 as at end-November, up by 7.4% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in November grew by 5% year-on-year to 148 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first eleven months of 2024 rose by 4% to 1.62 billion hours.
