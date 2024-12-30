Egypt Paints & Coatings Market Forecast: $3.6 Billion by 2027, Highlighting Industry Trends and Innovations

Egypt Paints & Coatings Market Outlook - 2027

Increase in building and construction activities in the region and growth in demand for heat & UV resistant paints & coatings products drive the of the Egypt paints & coatings market growth. ” — Eswara Prasad

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the Egypt paints & coatings market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027 and to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Increase in building and construction activities in the region and growth in demand for heat & UV resistant paints & coatings products drive the of the Egypt paints & coatings market growth. the industry is projected to cross $3.6 billion by 2027.The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9796 The acrylic resin segment dominated the market with nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and would lead the trial throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.The Egypt paints & coatings market is divided on the basis of resin type, technology, and product type. Based on resin type, the market is further segmented into acrylic resin, alkyd resin, polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, polyester resin, and others.Based on product type, the Egypt paints & coatings market is classified into decorative paints & coatings and industrial paints & coatings. The decorative paints & coatings segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the industrial paints & coatings segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.However, rise in prices of raw materials hinders the Egypt paints & coatings market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for eco-friendly paints & coatings products is expected to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.Purchase Enquiry Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9796 By Product Type• Decorative Paints & Coatingso Emulsionso Enamel Paintso Distempero Cement Paints (Acrylic Spray Plaster and Undercoats)• Industrial Paints & Coatingso Powder Coatingo Automotive Coatingo Wood Furniture & Cabinet Coatingo Coil Coatingo Non-Wood Furniture and Fixture (Texture Coatings)o Machinery & Equipmento Paper & Filmso OthersFor Purchase This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egypt-paints-and-coatings-market/purchase-options Based on technology, the Egypt paints & coatings market is divided into water-based, solvent-based, powder-based, and others. The solvent-based segment held the largest share in 2019, with more than half of the total revenue. However, the water-based segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.The Egypt paints & coatings market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., KAPCI Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc., PACHIN, GLC Paints, Jotun A/S, Orient Paints, MIDO Coatings, and SIPES Egypt.Similar Report:Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings MarketLow VOC Paints and Coatings MarketOffshore Oil & Gas Paints And Coatings MarketPowder Coatings Market

