SA’s non-stop events calendar drives record hotel occupancy throughout 2024

Release date: 30/12/24

South Australia’s non-stop events calendar has driven an incredible record occupancy throughout 2024 with major events and conferences delivering once again for the state’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Nine of 11 months this year achieved record breaking hotel occupancy in Adelaide and surrounds, with South Australia’s non-stop events calendar delivering on its objective by injecting millions of dollars into the State’s visitor economy.

Latest data shows November 2024 was the strongest month ever for monthly room nights occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide, with an average of 9,031 rooms occupied each night - the first month ever to average more than 9,000 rooms occupied per night.

In addition, demonstrating the value of events to South Australia’s tourism industry, the Friday of the Test cricket at the Adelaide Oval drove the strongest ever room nights occupied in Adelaide.

Latest data shows on Friday 6 December 2024, 10,418 rooms were occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide – surpassing the previous record of 10,416 rooms occupied on 22 October.

The Thursday night of the Test cricket was the seventh strongest night on record at 10,177, while Saturday was the eighth strongest at 10,169 rooms occupied.

This follows the start of Adelaide’s bumper summer event season, which commenced with the much beloved National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant and the VAILO Adelaide 500 in November. It also comes off a big month of business events, with 19 conferences with more than 9,500 delegates.

Events continue to boost South Australia’s tourism economy while supporting jobs across the state.

Some 2024 event highlights:

Santos Tour Down Under generated $87.2 million in attendee spend while creating 490 FTE jobs,

Adelaide Fringe pumped $121 million in new money to the state, creating 13,553 direct and indirect jobs,

AFL Gather Round 2024 contributed $91.6 million and supported 655 FTE jobs,

LIV Golf Adelaide contributed $71.1 million – up 10 per cent on 2023,

CommBank Matildas sold-out match at Adelaide Oval attracted 52,912 fans,

Adelaide Thunderbirds took out Suncorp Super Netball premiership title on home soil,

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden generated record high daily visitation for Adelaide Botanic Garden.

The benefits of major events will continue throughout 2025, with highlights including:

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden | 27 September 2024 – 29 April 2025

Adelaide International | 6 - 11 January

25th Santos Tour Down Under | 17 - 26 January

Treasures of the Viking Age: The Galloway Hoard | 8 February – 25 July

LIV Golf Adelaide | 14 - 16 February

Adelaide Fringe | 21 February - 23 March

Adelaide Festival | 28 February – 16 March

WOMADelaide | 7 - 10 March

Adelaide Motorsport Festival | 8 – 9 March

AFL Gather Round | 10 -13 April

Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond | 2 - 11 May

2025 Santos Wheelchair Rugby National Championship | May

25th Adelaide Cabaret Festival | 5 - 21 June

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 | 12 July

Illuminate Adelaide | 2 – 20 July

SALA Festival | 1 - 31 August

National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant | November

VAILO Adelaide Grand Final | 27 – 30 November

Christmas Test match “The Ashes” | 17 – 21 December

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

These results speak for themselves and prove once again that major events deliver for our tourism industry and economy.

The back-to-back accommodation occupancy records for most of the year demonstrate why the State Government continues to back blockbuster events such as LIV Golf Adelaide and AFL Gather Round.

The benefits of strong hotel occupancy are felt right across the tourism and hospitality industries, with the boost to visitation helping generate valuable dollars for our restaurants, bars, and cafes.

We have another fantastic line up of events in 2025, which will no doubt help continue to fill our hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, cafes, and tours throughout the year.

I’d like to thank all those who work across our tourism and hospitality industry for their hard work and commitment to delivering high quality service and products inspiring travellers to visit our state and not only return themselves but also encourage their friends and family to discover why South Australia is a must-visit destination.

Attributable to Shaun de Bruyn, CEO Tourism Industry Council of South Australia

South Australia’s events calendar was again a cornerstone of our state’s tourism success in 2024, particularly in sustaining growth in interstate visitation and showcasing what makes South Australia an energetic and exciting destination.

Events such as Gather Round, LIV Golf, AFL football finals and the recent Christmas Test Match at Adelaide Oval have helped generate record occupancy for Adelaide hotels and injected welcomed visitor expenditure into the tills of tourism businesses.

Continuing to deliver a year-round calendar of demand driving events, particularly across the winter period, and ensuring that South Australia’s events strategy expands activity and benefit into our regions remain priorities for our industry.

Operators look forward to another big calendar of events and are optimistic that their lure and South Australia’s reputation as a premier event destination will bring an influx of domestic and international visitation and expenditure in 2025. The British & Irish Lions match in July will especially be a highlight due the international prestige of the tour and the rarity of these matches in Adelaide.