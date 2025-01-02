Custom Knife Show

Oklahoma's Largest Custom Knife Show featuring custom knife makers, knife making suppliers, charity silent auction and meet J. Neilson from Forged in Fire

Come explore a day full of incredible custom knife makers and top-notch knife-making suppliers!” — Oklahoma Knife Group, LLC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma Knife Group, LLC to Host Oklahoma’s Largest Knife Show

Join us on February 15, 2025, for an exciting day at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, where the Oklahoma Knife Group, LLC will host the state’s largest custom knife show in the Hobby Arts and Crafts Building. This premier event will feature over 100 custom knife makers and knife-making suppliers in a massive 19,000+ square foot venue.

Event Highlights:

• Date and Time: Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

• Location: Oklahoma City Fairgrounds – Hobby Arts and Crafts Building 3100 General Pershing Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

• Admission: Free and open to the public

Explore an incredible selection of custom knives and supplies, connect with fellow knife enthusiasts, and enjoy a day dedicated to the craft and artistry of knife-making.

Special Features:

• Meet J. Neilson – Judge of the hit TV show Forged in Fire, J. Neilson will be available for a meet-and-greet with attendees.

• Silent Auction for a Cause – Support the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral by participating in our 2nd annual silent auction. Bid on unique, exhibitor-donated blades, with 100% of the proceeds going to the foundation.

• Knife-Making Scholarship Giveaway – Enter for a chance to win our 3rd annual knife-making scholarship. No purchase necessary!

Additional Amenities:

Enjoy concessions and on-site restaurant throughout the event.

Whether you’re a collector, maker, or simply curious, this event is a can’t-miss opportunity to experience the best of the knife-making community. Mark your calendar, and we’ll see you there!

www.OklahomaKnifeGroup.com

Oklahoma's Largest Knife Show 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

