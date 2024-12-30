Chef Fei Founder Awarded 'Forbes China Restaurant Leader'

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 21, at the 2024 Forbes China Restaurant Industry Gala, Chef Fei's founder, Fei Lianghui, was honored as the "Leader of China's Restaurant Industry."Founded in 2003 in Hengyang, Hunan, Chef Fei is the first direct-operated chain in the industry focusing on spicy stir-fried meat. Fei Lianghui, the brand's founder, was born in 1981 in Hengyang, known as the "Hometown of Stir-fry" in China. His father was a well-known local chef, and influenced by him from a young age, Fei developed a strong interest in cooking, beginning his culinary journey in 1997. Due to his passion for the restaurant industry, Fei diligently honed his skills and was awarded the highest honor for chefs in China—the "Golden Chef Award"—as well as the title of "National Stir-fried meat King" in 2018.Building a Stronghold of "Professional Chefs"A saying widely circulated in the restaurant industry is, "Service should learn from Haidilao, but culinary skills should be attributed to Chef Fei."The chef is the soul of Chinese cuisine, and from its first store, Chef Fei has placed great importance on culinary skills. Fei Lianghui's mission is to "use chef skills to create a great meal."Chef Fei established the first "Chef Academy" in China's restaurant industry, dedicated to training professional chefs through a four-step process. The first step involves school-enterprise training, creating "Chef Fei Target Classes" in collaboration with professional culinary schools to cultivate "professional chefs" year-round. The second step focuses on professional training in Hunan cuisine techniques, Chef Fei's innovative dishes, and ingredients. The third step includes internal assessments, where chefs must pass "three levels of evaluation": theoretical certification, mentor assessment, and peer evaluation before officially starting work. The fourth step is a chef commitment, requiring each chef to sign a "Chef Agreement" to refine their culinary skills.Notably, the Chef Agreement mandates that chefs must strive for excellence, be innovative, ensure ingredient freshness, refuse pre-prepared items, and maintain cleanliness at all times. This is the first such agreement seen in Chinese dining enterprises.Chef Fei guarantees 100% professionalism among chefs and leading culinary skills. It is this strict standard that has earned Chef Fei acclaim across the country. Today, Chef Fei boasts over 90 "Hunan Cuisine Masters" and "Famous Hunan Chefs," making it the brand with the most certified Hunan chefs in the Hunan Provincial Restaurant Association."Fresh Ingredients" Are the Foundation of Chef FeiIn addition to focusing on culinary skills, Chef Fei places great emphasis on ingredients. To achieve an outstanding flavor for its spicy stir-fried meat, Chef Fei invests significant effort in sourcing ingredients.Chef Fei commits to using non-GMO cooking oil, ensuring 100% ingredient freshness, and refusing pre-prepared items. Since its inception, every serving of spicy stir-fried meat is freshly cooked, with green chili peppers selected from fresh specialty varieties and meat sourced from high-quality black pig front leg meat. The chefs cut and cook on-site, resulting in a fragrant and appetizing dish.Based on Chili Stir-Fried meat,Chef Fei has made a lot of innovation.The iron pot and stove, which are handmade by artisans one hammer at a time,restore the childhood cooking scene, Obtained the National invention Patents.Annual Sales of Chili Stir-Fried meat Over 5 Million Servings in 2023.To ensure ingredient quality, Chef Fei chooses to operate as a direct chain rather than franchising, and prefers dine-in over takeout. This approach is indeed surprising! By not offering takeout, Chef Fei sacrifices 15%-20% of revenue, requiring not only decisiveness but also tremendous courage. Chef Fei believes that takeout compromises the flavor of the dishes, while dine-in provides customers with a better dining experience.By continuously pursuing "professional chefs" and "fresh ingredients," and with consumers "voting with their chopsticks," Chef Fei has garnered an excellent reputation. Since 2018, Chef Fei has expanded beyond Hunan, becoming the hottest dining brand in every city it enters, particularly in first-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, where it is the most popular Chinese stir-fry brand among young people. Currently, Chef Fei has opened over 160 direct-operated stores in China, with long wait times for tables.Chef Fei will continue to uphold the principles of "professional chefs" and "fresh ingredients," aiming to share the deliciousness of Chinese cuisine with the world.Website: http://www.feidachu.com.cn

