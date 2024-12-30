Tokudaw Teams up With SWIFF for Cleaner, Safer Journeys in Japan

TokudAw, Japan’s leading luxury travel provider, has joined forces with SWIFF to bring unmatched hygiene to its fleet of private vans, Japan Private Drivers.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TokudAw , Japan’s leading luxury travel provider, has joined forces with SWIFF to bring unmatched hygiene to its fleet of private vehicles, Japan Private Drivers . This partnership pairs cutting-edge antimicrobial technology with TokudAw’s commitment to comfort and safety, guaranteeing a spotless ride for every traveler. The SWIFF spray is plant-based, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic—perfect for multigenerational families, travelers with allergies, or anyone seeking peace of mind.The collaboration is spearheaded by TokudAw’s Managing Director, Wanping Aw—also a scientist at Institute for Advanced Biosciences, Keio University—and SWIFF founder Dr. JJ Richardson. Together, they’ve developed a sanitization protocol that combines rigorous science with everyday practicality, raising the bar for premium travel in Japan."As a scientist and a business owner, I wanted to bring the same precision I apply in the lab to the travel experience," said Wanping Aw. "Our guests deserve a space that’s not only luxurious but also impeccably clean and safe. SWIFF helps us deliver exactly that."Clean, safe, and undeniably luxuriousTokudAw’s partnership with SWIFF redefines vehicle hygiene, combining advanced antimicrobial technology with thoughtful details that elevate every journey. Skiing in the mountains, uncovering cultural treasures, or arriving prepared for business—each ride is pristine, safe, and effortlessly refined.Key detailsSWIFF spray is a scientifically developed, plant-based formula that neutralizes bacteria, allergens, and viruses without harsh chemicals. It’s safe for travelers of all ages, including toddlers and seniors with sensitive skin or allergies.TokudAw’s vehicles are vacuumed daily with Dyson technology to remove dust and allergens. High-touch surfaces—like seatbelts, armrests, and door handles, seats, child-seats—are sanitized using SWIFF to create a spotless, worry-free environment.Advanced air filters trap airborne irritants like pollen and bacteria, while humidifiers are added in colder months to keep the air fresh and comfortable during long rides.With room for strollers, luggage, and wheelchairs, TokudAw’s vehicles are designed to accommodate multigenerational families, business teams, and adventurous groups with ease.The best part? TokudAw’s drivers aren’t just skilled behind the wheel—they’re local experts who know the quickest and safest routes, hidden gems, and how to make your trip smooth and hassle-free. Paired with SWIFF’s advanced sanitization, every ride is designed with your safety and comfort as top priorities.About TokudAwTokudAw is a luxury travel company in Japan that makes your experience both effortless and exhilarating, providing everything from private airport transfers to fully customized itineraries. Japan Private Drivers is the vehicle department of premium private tour provider TokudAw Inc servicing areas in Tokyo and around.With a focus on comfort, safety, and local insight, we ensure every journey is thoughtfully planned and carefully executed. Our team is dedicated to showing you the authentic side of Japan, combining painstaking attention to detail with a deep understanding of the country’s culture and landscapes.Visit https://www.tokudaw.com/ https://www.japan-private-drivers.com/ or contact us at wanping@tokudaw.com to discover how we create tailored travel experiences designed to fit your needs perfectly.

