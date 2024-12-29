Governor Carney Issues Statement on Death of Former President Carter

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney issued the following statement Sunday on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Today, Tracey and I learned the sad news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter was a man of great faith and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States. He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office. He was a champion for peace and human rights at home and around the globe and was recognized for his efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he inspired many with the work he did for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. President Carter truly embodied what it means to be a public servant and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”