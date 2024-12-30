New Novel 'RENOVICTION' Exposes the Dark Reality of Illegal Evictions and the Affordable Housing Crisis

RENOVICTION - The True Cost of Gentrification End Renovictions Now

"A powerful story of illegal evictions, RENOVICTIONS, and the battle for justice in the face of the affordable housing crisis and systemic corruption."

TORONTO, CANADA, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing from the harsh realities of the affordable housing crisis, Myles Bradley ’s novel ' RENOVICTION ,' delivers a gripping tale of injustice, activism, and the fight for dignity in a broken system.When the tenants of 391 Empire Avenue face illegal evictions from a faceless, profit-driven landlord, their struggle exposes a corrupt “pay-to-play” housing market that prioritizes greed over human lives. Through the eyes of Brent, a starving artist turned activist, readers witness a powerful story of resilience, tragedy, and the desperate fight to save their homes.“RENOVICTION is inspired by the real struggles of countless people facing eviction and homelessness,” says Bradley. “It’s a wake-up call to rethink housing as a basic right, not just an investment.”This fast-paced, emotionally charged novel echoes the social relevance of Erin Brockovich and the grit of The Big Short, making it a must-read for anyone outraged by systemic greed and inequality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.