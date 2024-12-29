Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ APO Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4007834

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall                          

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 29, 2024, at approximately 1132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Street, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / In-state Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Brandi Munger

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Michele Munger

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/29/2024, at approximately 1132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a relief from abuse order violation in West Rutland.


Through investigation, it was determined Brandi Munger was in violation of an abuse prevention order and had active in-state warrants.

 

Based on the warrants, Munger was placed into custody and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF). Munger was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on 12/30/2024 at 12:30 PM for violating the abuse prevention order.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF   

BAIL: $2,200

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/30/2024 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

