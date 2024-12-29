Rutland Barracks/ APO Violation
CASE#: 24B4007834
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 29, 2024, at approximately 1132 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Street, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / In-state Warrants
ACCUSED: Brandi Munger
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Michele Munger
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/29/2024, at approximately 1132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a relief from abuse order violation in West Rutland.
Through investigation, it was determined Brandi Munger was in violation of an abuse prevention order and had active in-state warrants.
Based on the warrants, Munger was placed into custody and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF). Munger was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on 12/30/2024 at 12:30 PM for violating the abuse prevention order.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $2,200
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
