LABUSA UNVEILS EDGEONE SERVERS: REVOLUTIONIZING CONNECTIVITY IN REMOTE AREAS

LABUSA announces the launch of EdgeOne Servers, designed to address the need for efficient computing in areas with limited or no internet connectivity.

With EdgeOne Servers, we’re enabling our clients to thrive in even the most remote and underserved locations, delivering capabilities that were once thought impossible.” — Martin Laster, President of LABUSA

PEARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LABUSA, a managed service provider, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the EdgeOne Servers. Designed to address the pressing need for reliable and efficient computing in areas with limited or no internet connectivity, EdgeOne Servers redefine the boundaries of operational performance and accessibility.

The EdgeOne Servers are uniquely equipped to run LABUSA’s proprietary M-LMS software, a modular learning management system tailored for offline and hybrid environments. This combination empowers organizations to deliver high-quality learning and operational capabilities without dependence on stable internet access. The server’s advanced edge computing technology ensures uninterrupted functionality, even in the most remote and challenging locations.

The introduction of EdgeOne Servers marks a pivotal moment for organizations operating in connectivity-challenged regions. By running M-LMS software, these servers enable educational institutions, NGOs, government agencies, and businesses provide uninterrupted learning opportunities, enhance workforce training in remote areas and streamline operational management with reliable offline functionality.

EdgeOne Servers are now available for purchase. LABUSA offers comprehensive customization and deployment services to ensure that each server meets the specific needs of its users. Clients can also opt for tailored support packages, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration.

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA) is a managed service provider that enables organizations to build a robust digital business model. We provide managed services through an open hybrid cloud strategy integrating public, private, and on-premises computing systems with intelligent edge devices. Our solution extends the information technology environment's efficiency, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Federal, state, and local governments trust LABUSA to provide cloud-based solutions to reduce costs and manage risk.

For more information, contact LABUSA at 281-393-8003, email PRinfo@labusa.com, or visit labusa.com.



