Ian Marlow, Duarte Pereira, & Kristen Thomasino Lead the PropTech Revolution for Multifamily Real Estate & Construction

FITECH Consultants is at the forefront of the PropTech (Property Technology) revolution, with CEO Ian Marlow, CTO Duarte Pereira, and newly appointed Vice President of Sales Kristen Thomasino driving transformative innovations for the multifamily residential real estate and construction industries. Together, this powerhouse leadership team is set to redefine how property owners, developers, and managers optimize their operations and deliver exceptional tenant experiences.

Ian Marlow, a visionary in real estate technology, has a proven track record of integrating business processes with advanced systems. His entrepreneurial acumen and forward-thinking approach have established FITECH as a trusted name in providing scalable, efficient solutions tailored to the multifamily sector.

Duarte Pereira, a technology innovator, has revolutionized the integration of Smart Tech Infrastructure into real estate and construction projects. His expertise in AI-driven, future-ready building systems ensures FITECH’s clients are equipped to navigate the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

Joining this dynamic duo, Kristen Thomasino brings a new level of energy and expertise to amplify FITECH’s good work and roll out transformative programs across North America. With a background in driving sales, building strategic partnerships, and scaling operations, Kristen’s contributions are pivotal in expanding FITECH’s reach and ensuring the success of its cutting-edge solutions.

"Our collective vision is to empower the multifamily residential and construction sectors with the tools and strategies needed to thrive," said Ian Marlow. "With Kristen joining our leadership team, we’re accelerating the rollout of innovative programs designed to transform the industry."

Duarte Pereira added, "By combining advanced technologies with strategic expertise, we’re creating ecosystems that improve operations, enhance tenant satisfaction, and foster sustainable growth."

Kristen Thomasino echoed the team’s enthusiasm, stating, "I’m thrilled to join Ian and Duarte in bringing these groundbreaking solutions to businesses across North America. Together, we’re making a lasting impact on the real estate and construction industries."

FITECH’s leadership team continues to set the standard for excellence in PropTech, delivering game-changing services that empower their clients to succeed in an ever-evolving market.

To learn more about FITECH’s PropTech initiatives for multifamily residential real estate and construction, visit fitechllc.com.

