KAREN DICARLO SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS

Karen DiCarlo honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen DiCarlo, Executive Director of Santa Claus, Inc., was recently selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Melissa Helton has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The 1st edition became an international bestseller in Australia, the UK, Canada, and the United States. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com/award-gala For over three decades, Karen DiCarlo has been unwavering in her dedication to helping impoverished children. Her journey, which began in 1986 when she first volunteered at Santa Claus, Inc., is a testament to the power of passion and commitment. Her deep passion for the mission ultimately led to her appointment as the organization's first Executive Director in 2012. Managing the operations and volunteers at Santa Claus, Inc. has always been a true 'labor of love' for Karen.Under Karen's transformative leadership, the organization has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its vital year-round programs in support of impoverished families and children by over 1300%. Today, 73 years after it was founded, Santa Claus, Inc. reaches more than 250,000 children each year, providing them with essential necessities through its vital Youth Enrichment Services (YES!) and seasonal programs that touch children suffering in poverty. Karen has also been instrumental in forging strong partnerships between Santa Claus, Inc. and a wide array of national and international corporations. Key partners include FedEx, Bank of America, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Amazon, Walmart, Toyota, Burlington Coat Factory, Kohl's, BNSF Railroad, Union Pacific Railroad, Mattel Toys, Disney, Hasbro Toys, Toys for Tots, Stater Bros. Charities, The Jack H. Brown Family Foundation, Good360, In-N-Out Burger, Ross, Target, Delivering Good, United Way, McDonalds, and The Community Foundation of SB and Riverside Counties, among others. Strong collaborative relationships allow Santa Claus, Inc. to provide millions of dollars in new products and services each year to children in need. Clothing, shoes, socks and undergarments, toys, books, sports equipment, musical instruments, hygiene products, infant necessities, birthday bags, quilts and blankets, school supplies, warm coats, bedding, electronics, and other essential items that children need or desire are distributed 365 days a year. Santa Claus, Inc. provides pallets of new products to 80 nonprofit organizations, major hospitals in Southern California, and dozens of school districts throughout the Inland Empire.These critical partnerships provide Santa Claus, Inc. with essential funding and valuable in-kind donations, enabling the organization to distribute vital resources to children across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Notably, San Bernardino County is the largest county in the United States, amplifying the impact of these efforts. Thanks to Karen's leadership, Santa Claus, Inc. continues to transform the lives of children in need year after year.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. DiCarlo attended San Bernardino Valley College, where she obtained her Associate's degree in English.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Karen DiCarlo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Karen received the 2018 "Hero of the Heartland Award" from Stater Bros. Charities. The Sun Newspaper's "Outstanding Citizen Award" was handed to four SB County leaders during the Sun Newspaper's 100th-anniversary celebration, as well as the highly competitive 2016 "Social Entrepreneur of the Year" award at the CSUSB "Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards." She was also selected as California Senator Connie Leyva's "Woman of the Year" for the 21st Congressional District. Last Year, Karen was awarded IAOTP's Top Executive Director of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Earlier this year, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award; she graced the front cover of TIP Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders. She will receive recognition for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders at the IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.Karen DiCarlo believes that individuals who volunteer for nonprofit organizations develop lifelong connections. Throughout her long and dedicated 30-year commitment as a volunteer, she gained valuable insights into the rewards that come with serving others, which are just as significant as the benefits received by those being served.Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, three children, and ten grandchildren. 