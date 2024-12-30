CAL ACE Nursing Academy Graduate Highlights Career Success at NorCal CNA Summit

CalAce Nursing Summit Event CAL ACE graduation event in 2022 A poster showing CAL ACE Academy programs and Certification courses.

Marivic Collantes shares her journey from CAL ACE to Mission dela Casa to the NorCal Summit, reflecting on growth, friendships, and pride in her CNA career

Being able to study online while working full-time allowed me to balance both. It was challenging, but the flexibility was a game-changer.” — Marivic Collantes, CAL ACE Graduate of 2022

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NorCal Nursing Assistants Summit & Job Fair, held on December 15, 2024, was a significant event for healthcare professionals across Northern California. Among the attendees was Marivic Collantes, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) graduate from CAL ACE Nursing Academy in 2022. Marivic, who now works at Mission de la Casa in California, earns about $10 more than average CNA rate for an hour, was invited to attend the summit, reflecting on her journey and the role of CNA education in shaping the future of healthcare.A Growing Demand for Skilled Nursing AssistantsThe NorCal CNA Summit provided an important platform for professionals to come together and discuss the future of the nursing assistant profession. Marivic Collantes, who began her career journey at CAL ACE Nursing Academy, shares that attending the event was both a proud moment and a testament to the importance of CNA education in today’s healthcare landscape. “As a graduate of CAL ACE, attending the summit reminded me of how much the CNA program helped shape my career,” Marivic says. “The training and hands-on experience I received at CAL ACE truly prepared me to meet the needs of my patients at Mission de la Casa.”About CAL ACE Nursing AcademyCAL ACE Nursing Academy, known for its CNA classes and robust training programs, has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality education to aspiring nursing assistants. As a top-tier CNA school, CAL ACE combines academic learning with real-world experience, ensuring graduates are fully prepared to excel in their careers. The academy’s CNA online classes offer flexibility for students seeking to balance work, family, and studies, which is why it has become a preferred choice for many.“We’re incredibly proud of the achievements of our graduates like Marivic,” said Dr. John Smith, Director of CAL ACE Nursing Academy. “Our CNA program is designed to not only equip students with the necessary skills but also to foster a supportive learning environment that allows them to grow both personally and professionally. The NorCal Summit was an excellent opportunity to celebrate their success.”A Reflection on Marivic Collantes’ JourneyMarivic’s journey from CAL ACE Nursing Academy to a successful career as a CNA at Mission de la Casa is a reflection of the positive impact that quality nursing education can have on individuals and the healthcare system. “I always knew I wanted to work in healthcare,” Marivic shares. “But I wasn’t sure how to get started. When I found CAL ACE, I realized this was the perfect place for me. I gained the confidence, skills, and support I needed to become a successful nursing assistant.”Since joining Mission de la Casa, Marivic has witnessed firsthand the growing demand for skilled CNAs in healthcare facilities across the region. “The need for well-trained nursing assistants has never been more urgent,” she explains. “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, professionals like CNAs are crucial in providing quality care. I’m proud to be part of this important workforce.”The NorCal CNA Summit: Connecting Professionals and EmployersThe NorCal Nursing Assistants Summit & Job Fair brought together a diverse group of healthcare professionals, employers, and educators to discuss industry trends, career opportunities, and the growing role of CNAs in patient care. The event featured insightful discussions led by prominent speakers, including Vice Mayor Evelyn Chua of Milpitas, and served as a networking hub for professionals looking to advance their careers.For attendees like Marivic, the summit wasn’t just about learning—it was about celebrating their contributions to healthcare. “It was truly inspiring to see so many dedicated professionals gathered in one place,” says Marivic. “The summit helped me realize the importance of continuing education and staying connected to the broader healthcare community.”The event also offered job opportunities for those attending, with various healthcare facilities and employers offering immediate placements for qualified CNAs. “There’s no better way to find new opportunities than through events like the NorCal Summit,” says Marivic. “For anyone considering a career in healthcare, this summit is the perfect place to start.”Building a Strong Future for Nursing AssistantsAs the healthcare industry continues to expand, the demand for qualified nursing assistants is expected to grow significantly. According to recent reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of CNAs is projected to increase by 8% over the next decade, driven by the aging population and an increased focus on quality healthcare.Marivic's story is just one example of how CAL ACE Nursing Academy is helping meet this demand by equipping students with the necessary training and skills to succeed in the healthcare field. Through its CNA classes and CNA online class options, CAL ACE is preparing the next generation of healthcare workers who will be critical in shaping the future of patient care.“Working as a CNA at Mission de la Casa has been an incredibly fulfilling experience,” says Marivic. “I’ve learned so much and grown both professionally and personally. The support I received from CAL ACE has been invaluable in helping me navigate this career.”Conclusion: A Step Forward for the Healthcare IndustryThe NorCal Nursing Assistants Summit & Job Fair was more than just a networking event—it was a celebration of the healthcare workforce’s dedication and resilience. For Marivic Collantes, attending the summit was a chance to look back at her journey with CAL ACE Nursing Academy and appreciate the opportunities she now has to make a difference in the lives of her patients.As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, events like the NorCal Summit provide critical platforms for professionals to connect, learn, and grow. Marivic’s experience serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of CNA education, and the role CAL ACE Nursing Academy plays in shaping the future of healthcare in Northern California.----------------------------------

