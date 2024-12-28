Submit Release
From Taye Atske-Selassie, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

AZERBAIJAN, December 28 - 28 December 2024, 11:21

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we heard about the tragic plane crash and loss of lives.

On behalf of the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and that of myself, I express my most sincere condolences to your Excellency and through you, to the people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and their bereaved families; and wish for the full and speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic accident.

While Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the people and government of Azerbaijan during this difficult time, please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Taye Atske-Selassie

President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

