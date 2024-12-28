Fondazione Effetto Arte Honors Culver City (Los Angeles) Artist Paal Anand with the International Prize

Heracles Hurls Lichas Lichas Flung to the Heavens Andromeda Rears Pegasus

Art Award during ARTISTS AT THE JUBILEE event in Rome

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, December 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fondazione Effetto Arte presented American artist Paal Anand with the prestigious International Prize ARTISTS AT THE JUBILEE on December 21, 2024, at the Rome Event Congress Center in Piazza di Spagna, Rome.The award recognizes artists who have distinguished themselves through their artistic research and the stylistic value of their works. Anand's selection celebrates his innovative approach to reimagining Greek mythology through digital art and photography, merging classical themes with contemporary technical mastery.The award ceremony, taking place just days before the opening of the 2025 Jubilee Year, was attended by collectors, journalists, politicians, and art lovers in one of Rome's most elegant venues. The timing is particularly significant as Rome prepares for the Jubilee year, which begins with the opening of the Holy Door on December 24, 2024."Being recognized in Rome, a city with such profound artistic heritage, adds special meaning to this award," said Anand. "Like the ancient myths I explore in my work, Rome itself is a living testament to how historical narratives continue to resonate in contemporary life."Anand's work has earned international acclaim for its dramatic interpretation of Greek mythology through digital imaging and photography. His transition from commercial visual effects, where he contributed to films like "Hellboy" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," to fine art has established him as a significant voice in contemporary visual storytelling.His award-winning portfolio includes striking pieces such as "Heracles Hurls Lichas" and "Aglaea and the Erymanthian Boar," which demonstrate his mastery of dramatic lighting and composition. His work has previously been recognized with Graphis Gold Photography Awards and featured in the Arte Laguna Prize international exhibition during the Biennale in Venice, Italy.The Circle Foundation for the Arts has praised Anand's work for its "theatricality and emotional intensity," noting how his stark contrasts and dramatic lighting draw viewers into a realm where "mythic grandeur and human vulnerability coexist."The award, curated by Dr. Salvatore Russo and Dr. Francesco Saverio Russo, represents one of the most prestigious art recognitions awarded in Rome, celebrating excellence across multiple disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, video art, performance, and digital art.About Paal AnandPaal Anand is a contemporary artist known for merging digital imaging expertise with mythological storytelling. His transition from commercial visual effects to fine art photography has established him as a significant voice in contemporary visual storytelling, with work that challenges the boundaries between traditional and digital art.About the International Prize ARTISTS AT THE JUBILEEThis prestigious award recognizes artists who have demonstrated exceptional artistic merit and innovation in their chosen medium, celebrating their contributions to contemporary art in the eternal city of Rome.

