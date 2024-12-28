Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.27.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Christina Dempsey, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Director of Government Affairs at the California Department of Cannabis Control. Dempsey has been the Director of the Cannabis Policy Lab since 2023. She has had two positions at the California Department of Cannabis Control from 2021 to 2023 including Deputy Director of Policy & Research from 2022 to 2023, and Acting Deputy Director of External Affairs from 2021 to 2022. Dempsey had two positions at the California Department of Public Health from 2017 to 2021 including Chief of Policy & Outreach – Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch from 2019 to 2021, and Education, Training & Outreach Manager – Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch from 2017 to 2019. She was a Consultant at Grand Central Communications from 2014 to 2017. Dempsey was a Research & Special Project Intern – Golf Channel at NBC Universal in 2014. She was an Intern for the Orlando Film Commission at the Orlando Economic Partnership in 2013. Dempsey was a Senior Account Coordinator at Sara Brady Public Relations from 2011 to 2012. She is a member of the American Society for Testing and Materials. Dempsey earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Rollins College, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Risk Management and Business Administration from Florida State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $133,932. Dempsey is registered without party preference.

Stephanie Ogren, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary and Chief Counsel at the California Department of Veterans Affairs. Ogren has been General Counsel at the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety since 2022. She has held two positions with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2016 to 2021 including Assistant Chief Counsel from 2019 to 2021, and Senior Counsel/Acting Assistant Chief Counsel from 2016 to 2019. Ogren was an Associate Attorney at Delfino Madden O’Malley Coyle & Koehler from 2014 to 2016. She was an Associate Attorney/Law Clerk at Cota Cole LLP from 2010 to 2014. Ogren earned her Juris Doctors from the University of California, Davis School of Law, and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $205,524. Ogren is a Democrat.

Paula LaBrie, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed as Chair to the California Gambling Control Commission, where she has served as Chair since 2021. LaBrie held several roles at the California State Lottery from 2012 to 2017, including Acting Director and Chief Deputy Director. She was Legislative Counsel at the American Automobile Association Club of Northern California, Nevada and Utah from 1997 to 2011. LaBrie was an Attorney at MacMorris and Carbone from 1993 to 1997. She as an Attorney at Carroll, Burdick and McDonough from 1990 to 1993. LaBrie was an Account Administrator at IBM from 1983 to 1987. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, a Master of Laws degree from the University of the Pacific, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from California State University, East Bay. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,588. LaBrie is a Democrat.

William Liu, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Gambling Control Commission, where he has been serving since 2021. Liu has been a Member of the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee for the California Gambling Control Commission since 2017. He was Chief Fiscal Officer at the California Department of Technology from 2009 to 2015. Liu was a Branch Chief for the California Department of Health Services from 2006 to 2009. He was an Audit Manager for the California Earthquake Authority from 1997 to 2006. Liu is a member of the Asian Pacific State Employees Association Foundation and Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from California State University, East Bay. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $180,840. Liu is registered without party preference.

Edwin Lowry, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Appeals Board, where he has been serving since 2011. He was Part-Time Hearing Officer for the California Department of Pesticide Regulation from 2009 to 2011. Lowry served as a Deputy Attorney General in the California Attorney General’s Office from 2005 to 2007 and from 1988 to 1995. He was Director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 1999 to 2005. Lowry was Director of the Environmental Project of the California District Attorneys Association from 1995 to 1999. He was Deputy City Attorney at the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 1987 to 1988. Lowry was Partner at Grueneich and Lowry from 1985 to 1987. He is a member of Symphony d’Oro Rancho Cordova. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Yale University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $163,632. Lowry is a Democrat.

Victoria Hassid, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where she has been serving since 2020. Hassid held several positions at the California Department of Industrial Relations from 2012 to 2020, including Chief Deputy Director, Deputy Director of Legislation and Policy, and Special Counsel. Hassid was a Deputy Appointments Secretary in the Office of Governor Jerry Brown from 2011 to 2012. She held multiple roles at the University of California, Davis School of Law from 2008 to 2010, including as a Post-Graduate Research and Research Assistant. Hassid was a Summer Law Clerk at the United States Environmental Protection Agency in 2009. She was a Legal Intern at the Yolo County Counsel’s Office in 2009. Hassid was a Legal Policy Intern at the Planning Conservation League in 2008. She was a Regional Sales Manager at Education First from 2006 to 2007. Hassid earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from University of California, Santa Barbara. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,588. Hassid is a Democrat.