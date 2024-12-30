Kiefer Sutherland’s Passion Project, “Norman’s Rare Guitars” Documentary, Premiers on Netflix on New Year’s Eve 2024

Norman Harris

From Strings to Screen: Kiefer Sutherland’s “Norman’s Rare Guitars” Documentary Launches New Year’s Eve 2024 on Netflix

I’ve walked through the doors of Norman’s Rare Guitars countless times, and every visit feels like stepping into a living piece of musical history. This film beautifully showcases that experience.” — Kiefer Sutherland

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Norman’s Rare Guitars,” the highly anticipated documentary about the world-famous LA guitar shop and its owner, Norman Harris, hits Netflix on December 31, 2024. Executive-produced by actor and musician Keifer Sutherland, the film captures the essence of Harris’ fascinating story.

Executive producer Kiefer Sutherland is an avid guitar enthusiast and brought his personal touch to the project. Sutherland worked alongside Columbia Pictures to capture the multigenerational magic of Norman’s Rare Guitars. The iconic shop has had an undeniable influence on every major genre and era of music since the mid-1970s.

Sutherland was the ideal person to executive produce the documentary, as he has bought numerous instruments from Harris and even performed at the shop. The two are long-time friends and share a love of music. Sutherland is ecstatic about the release of the film, saying that it “captures the romance of the guitar.”

Directed by Devin J. Dilmore of 101 Exit, the documentary offers an in-depth look at the store’s impact on music culture. Dilmore and co-producer Sarah Edwards capture the pivotal moments of Harris contemplating retirement and reflecting on his legacy of nearly five decades.

Edwards weighed in on Norman’s impact, sharing, “The shop has long been a creative outlet for musicians — it is truly a piece of musical history.”

The documentary features appearances by a stellar lineup of artists, including Slash, Joe Bonamassa, Taylor Hawkins, Richie Sambora, Jeff Daniels, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone, John Oates, and many others.

The musicians share personal stories and provide a glimpse into Norman’s impact on the musical community in Los Angeles. However, that’s not what makes the store truly special. That honor belongs to the man himself.

Norman Harris has an unmatched knowledge of rare and vintage instruments and accessories. It’s no surprise that a wide range of musicians and musically inclined celebrities frequent the shop.

Harris and the production team screened the documentary at the Calabasas Film Festival earlier in 2024. The documentary has been widely acclaimed as a can’t-miss documentary for anyone who is interested in music and rare instruments.

Viewers will experience the story behind Norman’s Rare Guitars, arguably one of the most impactful guitar shops in the country. Visit www.normansrareguitars.com for more information about the shop. To watch the film when it premiers on New Year’s Eve, visit Netflix.

About Norman’s Rare Guitars

Norman’s Rare Guitars is a vintage shop located on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, CA. The shop was founded by Norman Harris in 1975 and specializes in distinctive, rare, and vintage guitars and accessories. Norman’s Rare Guitars has hosted a variety of musicians, celebrities, and true music legends from around the world.

If you’d like to get a glimpse of the documentary before it airs on New Year’s Eve, watch the official trailer below.

Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary Trailer

Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.