PNNL Research Recognized for Innovation in Grid Energy Storage

Dan-Thien Nguyen, an early-career materials scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has received $80,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity to support his research in energy storage. This funding will advance Nguyen’s efforts to create cost-effective, long-lasting solutions for grid storage.

Nguyen’s project focuses on developing proof-of-concept flowable zinc slurry batteries—a novel technology designed to enhance the performance and life span of energy storage systems. Unlike traditional batteries, which are made of electrode sheets or plates, the flowable design circulates a slurry of active material during operation. This innovation not only increases energy density and extends the battery’s life but also reduces costs and minimizes waste generation due to its capability for in-line regeneration of active materials.

Flowable zinc batteries also offer a unique set of advantages for long-duration energy storage. Flowable zinc batteries employ a water-based electrolyte, reducing fire risks and ensuring reliable operation. The system’s scalable design makes it effective for storing energy generated by renewable sources like solar and wind. By enabling consistent power delivery during low production periods, the technology helps stabilize the grid and supports decarbonization efforts.

Nguyen’s research aligns with PNNL’s Grid Control and Energy Storage initiative, which seeks to enhance grid resilience and security. “Grid storage requires solutions that are effective but also affordable, secure, and sustainable,” he said. “This technology addresses those challenges by leveraging abundant materials like zinc and incorporating a design that prioritizes safety and longevity.”

Under the Department of Energy funding, Nguyen will develop a working prototype to demonstrate the feasibility of the concept. A successful prototype could pave the way for additional funding to optimize and scale the technology for commercial use.

“This funding allows me to expand my research portfolio,” Nguyen said. “It’s a great opportunity to build my career around the technology we’re developing. When you have an idea, and you get the chance to turn it into reality—that’s exciting.”

Nguyen’s career began in South Korea, where he pursued his doctorate and collaborated with industry on battery technologies. His research there centered on battery technology, giving him early exposure to real-world applications. After earning his doctorate, Nguyen moved to Singapore, where he spent three years advancing his expertise in battery development while staying close to his family in Vietnam. In 2021, Nguyen decided to further enhance his battery expertise in the world-leading research community and industry in the United States. He joined PNNL in 2021 as a postdoctoral researcher and, within two years, became a staff scientist.

Nguyen values PNNL’s commitment to supporting early-career scientists, noting the resources and opportunities available to help researchers advance their work and develop their careers.

“When I submitted my proposal [to the Office of Electricity], I got great encouragement from the program managers,” Nguyen said. “The team’s support was important in helping me develop and submit the idea, and I’m grateful for that. I really appreciate the support from PNNL for young scientists like myself.”