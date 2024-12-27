GigEagle and the DoD’s Agile Talent Ecosystem Receives Scaling Investment from CDAO

This month, the Defense Department's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office provided more than $5 million in funding to further develop GigEagle's AI-powered Joint talent marketplace for digital talent.

"Partnering at the enterprise level is a major step toward harnessing and scaling GigEagle's technology for DoD's digital workforce,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael T. McGinley, the director of GigEagle and the Agile Talent Ecosystem. “Together, we are transforming how the Department efficiently identifies and applies the right talent against emerging problems."

Initially launched by the Defense Innovation Unit as a real-time talent matching platform in April 2024 - today, with more than 4,500 users, GigEagle is the Department’s first agile talent platform that leverages machine learning to rapidly connect skilled personnel with mission-critical roles.

“Talent is a critical differentiator for the U.S. and harnessing this entrepreneurial spirit, and the dual-fluency of those who have operational military experience combined with experience from the commercial technology sector, are key resources that the DoD needs to tap into,” said Doug Beck, director of DIU. “GigEagle and tools that help provide easy access to this talent, from within the Defense Innovation Community of Entities, like AFWERX, Marine Innovation Unit and Spacewerx, across the Services and components, will be critical in helping to leverage tech with the warfighter focus, speed, and scale for strategic effect.”

Recently transitioned from prototype to a production-enterprise effort, GigEagle is working closely with DIU, CDAO, the Office of the Undersecretary for Personnel and Readiness, and the Chief Talent Management Office to scale the platform’s application across the defense enterprise. As an operational concept, developing an ‘Agile Talent Ecosystem’ - enabled by technology like GigEagle - aligns to the Department’s talent management priorities to strategically attract, develop, retain, and effectively utilize both military and civilian personnel.

“GigEagle is a perfect example of our ‘Speed-to-Scale’ partnership with DIU, where CDAO works to scale solutions that have successfully completed prototypes with DIU,” said Chief Digital and AI Officer Dr. Radha Plumb. “GigEagle helps to match our highly skilled Reserve and National Guard personnel with opportunities throughout the Department. We are excited to partner with GigEagle to take this much-needed step to match in-demand talent with mission-critical opportunities across the enterprise.”

Key Developments

- CDAO approved GigEagle for $5.3 million in Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation appropriations from its Congressionally funded (FY24 NDAA) Management Innovation Pilot for the design, integration, and rollout of enhanced identification and engagement capabilities for digital talent across the DoD.

- Since GigEagle's pilot iteration launched in April 2024, dozens of hiring managers across DoD have successfully secured the right talent for their needs. Supported organizations include the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, Space Systems Command, U.S. European Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, and an Intelligence Community agency, among others.

- Agencies across the federal government are beginning to leverage the tool. GigEagle is working to finalize its first independent federal agency partnership with the Selective Service System, which is responsible for supporting defense personnel needs in a national emergency.

- The Management Innovation Pilot funds will enable DoD to further leverage GigEagle's technical architecture to support the development and management of digital talent for defense.

- GigEagle prevailed as a winner of the DOD's inaugural Talent Management: From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge hosted by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.