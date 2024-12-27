DLNR News Release – Annual First Day Hike Embraces Multiple Cultures, December 27, 2024 Newsroom Posted on Dec 27, 2024 in Latest Department News

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ʻOIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DAWN CHANG

CHAIR

KAIWI STATE SCENIC SHORELINE FIRST DAY HIKE EMBRACES MULTIPLE CULTURES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 27, 2024

(HONOLULU) – The annual First Day Hike to greet the New Year’s first sunrise is on for Jan. 1, 2025.

Over the last 13 years, all 50 states have offered First Day hikes as a way to promote America’s state parks. The Hawai‘i hike is always at the Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline in East O‘ahu.

Curt Cottrell, administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) advises hikers to arrive early in order to be on top for sunrise at 7:09 a.m.

“Most years the crowd, often times exceeding 800 people, sees a spectacular sunrise. However, of course everything is weather dependent, and a few years’ cloud cover obscured the view of the sun slowly rising out of the Pacific.”

Even without a sunrise, early morning walkers are treated to a unique cultural experience found nowhere else during a First Day Hike.

The host culture is recognized by Kumu Sam Gon and Halau Mele with the blowing of pū and oli just prior to the rising sun. Asian culture is celebrated with a rousing performance of Japanese taiko drums from students of the nonprofit Taiko Center of the Pacific. “The sound of the drums echoes far and wide,” Cottrell said, “and if you’re not awake you certainly will be as sensei Chizuko Endo, leads her drummers in a rousing symbol of the significance of Asian cultures to Hawai‘i.”

The morning wraps up with Scottish bagpiper Charles “Scott” Walker serenading participants and leading them back down the trail.

The summit viewing platform will be closed before and during sunrise to provide space for the pū, oli and the taiko drummers. It reopens after the performance.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will be present to ensure safety.

What you need to know:

Gates to the park open at 5:30 a.m. to provide ample time to get to the top and in position along the route for the 7:09 a.m. sunrise.

The paved footpath is one mile each way.

Flashlights, blankets and warm clothes are encouraged – in addition to darkness, Kaiwi can be windy along the route and especially at the summit.

Parking is limited at the trailhead so overflow vehicles must park along the highway.

Carpooling is encouraged.

Exercise extreme caution when crossing the highway.

There are no permanent restrooms at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, but for this event DSP is providing portable toilets at the trailhead.

Please carry out all rubbish; leashes and waste bags are required for dogs..

Cottrell concluded, “DSP is very grateful for the community partnership for an event that adds cultural elements to the striking natural landscape.”

