Lyft Sues San Francisco Over Alleged Tax Overcharge Of $100 Million

Lyft sued the City of San Francisco this week, accusing them of overcharging the company $100 million from 2019 to 2023. According to the lawsuit, Lyft claims that the city taxed the entire app ride fare as revenue, rather than just the company percentage fee of the ride paid by drivers. Lyft said in the suit that this is “distortive and will grossly overstate Lyft’s gross receipts.”

