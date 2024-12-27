Oregon Law Professor Appointed to Panel Aimed at Safeguarding Oregonians’ Rights

Oregon Law Professor Greg Dotson was among a dozen leaders in law, policy, and community named by Oregon Attorney General-elect Dan Rayfield to a new advisory group curated to defend against potential federal impacts on the state and Oregonians.

“I’m honored to do all I can to assist Attorney General-elect Rayfield in his efforts to protect the rights and values of Oregonians,” Dotson said. “He has a critically important job, and I’m thankful and impressed that he is doing all he can to prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Dotson, who joined Oregon Law in 2017, is a faculty member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Center. He is also a nationally recognized expert on environmental law. Dotson previously held senior environmental staff positions in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives.

“In an era of uncertainty, we must be proactive in our outreach efforts and work to protect the interests and values of Oregonians,” Rayfield explained in a news release from his office. “The leaders serving on the Federal Oversight and Accountability Cabinet create a critical nexus between what is happening on the ground in communities throughout our state and the work we are able to do at the Oregon Department of Justice to defend all Oregonians.”