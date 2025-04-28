Three Oregon Law Faculty Honored for Exceptional Teaching

Oregon Law proudly congratulates three members of our faculty honored with prominent University of Oregon and law school awards in recognition of their teaching excellence.

“Here at Oregon Law, we are fortunate to have incredible professors who bring theory and practice to life in their courses,” said Jen Reynolds, Dean and Dave Frohnmayer Chair in Leadership and Law. “I am so happy that the university is honoring the skill and dedication of our faculty members.”

Adell Amos, the Clayton R. Hess Professor of Law, received the Thomas F. Herman Faculty Achievement Award for Distinguished Teaching from the University of Oregon. The award is given annually to a senior instructor or faculty member who has demonstrated longstanding excellence in teaching while contributing significantly to student learning.

Professor Amos (pictured center) has been part of Oregon Law’s faculty for twenty years, where she teaches courses including administrative law that are deeply informed by her extensive experience in government practice and which instill practice-based skills in her students. Described by students as “a superstar” and “unquestionably irreplaceable,” Professor Amos is known for her willingness to empower and engage with students in discourse about law.

Mohsen Manesh, the associate dean of faculty research & programs, Mr. & Mrs. L.L. Stewart Professor of Business Law, and faculty director for the Portland Program, received the Herman Award for Outstanding Online Education from the University of Oregon. This award honors faculty at any stage of their career who have demonstrated innovation and creativity in implementing excellent online or hybrid learning experiences.

Associate Dean Manesh (pictured at right) took the initiative to learn about online course design, both developing and continually perfecting a Sales course that combines curated asynchronous content and activities with synchronous class time. The course includes content that is critically important for bar exam preparation, much-appreciated by students who have called it “one of the best executed classes I’ve taken at UO.”

Kristie Gibson, assistant clinical professor in the Business Law program, is the 2025 recipient of the Orlando John Hollis Faculty Teaching Award from Oregon Law. The award honors an outstanding teacher, to reward excellence in classroom instruction.

Professor Gibson (pictured at left) was honored for her dedication to student success. The selection committee noted her willingness to teach new courses with an eye toward organization, student growth, and providing the best possible experience for her students. New to teaching both Contracts and Contract Drafting, she included a real-world simulation with progressively challenging assignments and student feedback to support learning.

Congratulations to these outstanding faculty members whose focus on teaching excellence ensures Oregon Law student career-readiness and success.