Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Eastern North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

Friday, December 27, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored four North Carolinians in eastern North Carolina with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are distributed to honor people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

Recipients in eastern North Carolina area:

District Attorney Ernie Lee

“The fentanyl crisis in our state is devastating our communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “District Attorney Lee has been a leader in the state’s efforts to combat fentanyl by shaping state policy and by holding those who peddle this poison accountable.”

“I am very appreciative to receive the Dogwood Award from Governor-elect Josh Stein but I’m even more appreciative of his strong and unwavering stand as Attorney General in addressing the opioid epidemic facing our state,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee. “Governor-elect Stein has always been a strong voice with prosecutors in dealing with opioid abuse and addiction. As a career prosecutor, I appreciate this award.”

Ernie Lee is district attorney for Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties.

District Attorney Scott Thomas

“District Attorney Thomas has been working hard to protect the communities he serves,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He has been a great partner to my office to make North Carolina safer and healthier.”

Scott Thomas is district attorney for Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties.

Rep. GK Butterfield

“Congressman GK Butterfield has been a friend and mentor to me for many years,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am deeply grateful for his years of service to our people and our state both in the courtroom and the halls of Congress.”

GK Butterfield represented North Carolina’s first congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2004 to 2022.

Detective Brandon Peebles

“Detective Peebles works to improve lives of the people of Greenville both as a cop and a coach,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Folks like Detective Peebles are the glue that keep our communities together and strong.”

“Although the nomination for the Dogwood Award is a tremendous honor, the real honor comes from being able to make our state a safer place and give closure to victims of violent crimes,” said Detective Brandon Peebles. “Let us also pause for a moment and remember the sacrifices that our brave men and women in law enforcement, and their families, experience on a daily basis. My deepest hope is that our society never, ever forgets about the sacrifices that the men and women in law enforcement make.”

Brandon Peebles is a detective with the Greenville Police Department and coached the 2024 Little League Softball World Series championship-winning team from Pitt County.

