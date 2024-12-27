“This action demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to improving public health by helping to broaden the types of nonprescription drugs available to consumers,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). “The FDA recognizes the benefit of providing consumers with options for additional types of nonprescription drug products, such as some drugs that are currently available only by prescription and that treat certain chronic diseases or conditions.”

See the CDER Statement for more information.