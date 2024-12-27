VSP BCI A East - Derby / Assault of a correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids (2 counts)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A5006428
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Robillard
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A East – Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: About 2130hrs. Nov. 23, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Assault of a correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids (2 Counts)
ACCUSED: John Duprey
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT / Inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VICTIM: Tyler Wachtel
AGE: 31
PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VICTIM: Tyler Dagesse
AGE: 19
PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police has cited John Duprey, 30, of Newport on charges of assault on a correctional officer with bodily fluids arising from an incident that occurred Nov. 23, 2024, while Duprey is an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to the findings of VSP’s investigation, Correctional Officer Tyler Wachtel and Correctional Officer Tyler Dagesse were apart of a team of Correctional officers attempting to remove Duprey from his cell. Duprey had reportedly refused to comply with the verbal orders given to him prior to the removal, requiring restraints to be placed on Duprey. While placing restraints on Duprey in his cell, Duprey began to spit saliva at and on multiple Correctional officers who were tasked with removing Duprey from said cell.
Duprey was cited Friday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, where he is incarcerated. He is due for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.
Detective Sergeant David Robillard
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks
PH# 802-334-8881
FX# 802-334-8208
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.