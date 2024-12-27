VSP BCI A East - Derby / Assault of a correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids (2 counts)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A5006428

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A East – Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 2130hrs. Nov. 23, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Assault of a correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids (2 Counts)

ACCUSED: John Duprey

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT / Inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VICTIM: Tyler Wachtel

AGE: 31

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VICTIM: Tyler Dagesse

AGE: 19

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has cited John Duprey, 30, of Newport on charges of assault on a correctional officer with bodily fluids arising from an incident that occurred Nov. 23, 2024, while Duprey is an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

According to the findings of VSP’s investigation, Correctional Officer Tyler Wachtel and Correctional Officer Tyler Dagesse were apart of a team of Correctional officers attempting to remove Duprey from his cell. Duprey had reportedly refused to comply with the verbal orders given to him prior to the removal, requiring restraints to be placed on Duprey. While placing restraints on Duprey in his cell, Duprey began to spit saliva at and on multiple Correctional officers who were tasked with removing Duprey from said cell.

Duprey was cited Friday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, where he is incarcerated. He is due for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

Detective Sergeant David Robillard

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks

PH# 802-334-8881

FX# 802-334-8208