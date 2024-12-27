StoreServe.ca Surpasses 3,500 Certified Individuals in Ontario’s Retail Liquor Industry

Storeserve retail liquor AGCO approved training

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreServe.ca, Ontario’s leading provider of retail liquor certification, is proud to announce a major milestone: over 3,500 individuals across the province have successfully completed its AGCO-approved training program.This achievement underscores StoreServe’s commitment to equipping employees in convenience stores, grocery stores, and big-box retailers with the knowledge and skills to handle liquor sales responsibly and in full compliance with provincial regulations.“We’re thrilled to have reached this significant milestone,” said Marcus Acaster, Co-Founder of StoreServe.ca.“Our mission is to make retail liquor certification accessible, affordable, and comprehensive for businesses of all sizes. By training over 3,500 individuals, we’re not only helping businesses meet regulatory requirements but also fostering responsible alcohol sales practices across Ontario.”StoreServe’s program is not only the most affordable in Ontario, but also stands out for its ease of use, and adaptability to Ontario’s unique retail environment.Designed with both employees and employers in mind, the program covers essential aspects of liquor sales, including age verification, understanding legal responsibilities, and managing challenging customer interactions.The Benefits of StoreServe TrainingAGCO-Approved Certification: Fully compliant with Ontario’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission regulations, providing peace of mind for businesses.Convenient Online Access: Flexible, self-paced learning that fits around busy retail schedules.Cost-Effective Solutions: Affordable pricing ensures that even small businesses can equip their teams with essential training.“Our success isn’t just about the numbers,” added Acaster. “It’s about creating safer retail environments and empowering employees with the tools they need to succeed. Whether it’s a family-owned convenience store or a large supermarket chain, our program makes compliance straightforward and stress-free.”StoreServe.ca’s rapid growth highlights the increasing demand for high-quality retail liquor training as the province expands liquor sales into more retail outlets. The company remains committed to innovation, recently launching new language support and enhancing user-friendly features to improve accessibility further.For more information about StoreServe’s training program or to get certified, visit www.storeserve.ca About StoreServe.caStoreServe.ca is Ontario’s premier training provider for retail liquor certification, offering AGCO-approved programs for employees in grocery stores, convenience stores, and big-box retailers. Its mission is to provide cost-effective, easy-to-use training solutions that empower businesses to comply with provincial regulations while fostering responsible alcohol sales practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.