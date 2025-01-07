Dr. Anca Tchelebi Brings Revolutionary Hair Restoration With NeoGraft® to Park Avenue Medical Spa

Dr. Tchelebi - FUE Hair Restoration

ARMONK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anca Tchelebi, a leading expert in aesthetic medicine and the founder of Park Avenue Medical Spa, is proud to offer NeoGraft®, a cutting-edge hair restoration treatment that provides natural-looking results for men and women. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Tchelebi continues to deliver transformative outcomes for her patients.

Hair loss affects millions of people, impacting their self-confidence and overall quality of life. NeoGraft®, an FDA-cleared, minimally invasive hair-restoration technology, has revolutionized the field by offering a more comfortable and effective alternative to traditional hair-restoration methods. Utilizing advanced follicular unit extraction (FUE), NeoGraft® gently harvests and implants individual hair follicles to ensure precise placement and natural growth patterns.

NeoGraft®'s advanced technology offers a safe and effective treatment for hair loss with no linear scar and minimal downtime. NeoGraft® works with a patient's natural hair growth cycle to regrow hair and provide natural-looking results. Park Avenue Medical Spa is thrilled to offer this innovative treatment.

Dr. Tchelebi’s extensive experience in aesthetic medicine and her dedication to personalized care set her apart. She works closely with each patient to develop a tailored treatment plan, which helps ensure optimal results that enhance the patient’s natural beauty and restore confidence. Her expertise has earned her a reputation for excellence in delivering safe and effective hair restoration solutions.

About Anca Tchelebi, MD:

Anca Tchelebi, MD, is a highly regarded aesthetic medicine specialist and the founder of Park Avenue Medical Spa. With years of experience and a passion for helping patients look and feel their best, Dr. Tchelebi offers a wide range of innovative treatments designed to enhance natural beauty. Her practice is dedicated to providing personalized care and exceptional results.

About Park Avenue Medical Spa:

Park Avenue Medical Spa is a premier destination for advanced aesthetic treatments. Located in Armonk, NY, the spa offers state-of-the-art services, including hair restoration, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and more. Under the leadership of Dr. Anca Tchelebi, the team is committed to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals in a welcoming and professional environment.

