OSCE supports co-operation between Georgia and Armenia on Climate Change and Landscape Fire Management

The OSCE in partnership with the thinktank adelphi has recently published a strategy paper aiming to foster cross-border co-operation between Georgia and Armenia in tackling climate-related security risks, improving landscape fire management, and reducing wildfire risks. Developed in close collaboration with the Global Fire Monitoring Center (GFMC), the strategy, titled ‘Joint Co-operation Strategy on Climate Change and Security in Northern Armenia and Southern Georgia: Strengthening climate resilience in the South Caucasus through fire risk reduction’, represents an important milestone in strengthening co-operation in the South Caucasus.

Besides building on the 2023 Scoping study: Co-operation in Northern Armenia and Southern Georgia, the strategy is founded on extensive consultations at the national level and discussions in the pilot municipalities of Bolnisi (Georgia) and Sarchapet (Armenia). It outlines priority areas for co-operation and presents a series of project concepts for strengthening collaboration among these municipalities through sustainable approaches to landscape and wildfire management.

Key components of the strategy include:

Training volunteers and community members on fire prevention techniques and climate adaptation strategies.

Developing joint co-ordination and communication mechanisms for wildfire monitoring and early risk detection at the municipal and national levels.

Implementing community-based projects and awareness-raising initiatives in Bolnisi and Sarchapet to serve as models for broader regional application.

Promoting practices that enhance ecosystem-resilience while reducing fire risks.

The strategy underlines the joint commitment of Georgia and Armenia to address shared climate-related security risks together. The next steps will focus on implementing the strategy’s project concepts and turning them into concrete joint activities.

By fostering cross-border collaboration and aligning efforts with international climate goals, this initiative demonstrates how regional partnerships can address the impacts of climate change while supporting community resilience and sustainable development.

This strategy was prepared within the framework of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Strengthening responses to security risks from climate change in South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia”, which is implemented by OCEEA in partnership with adelphi and in close collaboration with the OSCE field operations. The project is funded by Andorra, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.