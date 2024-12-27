- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-4490
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Oncology Center of Excellence
The FDA is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Combined FDA and Sponsor Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) Briefing Document.” This draft guidance provides recommendations to sponsors regarding use and development of a combined version of the ODAC briefing document, as part of the Oncology Center of Excellence’s (OCE) Project Point/Counterpoint initiative. This single document includes information that customarily would be contained in separate briefing documents prepared individually by the Sponsor and FDA. Project Point/Counterpoint is an option for advisory committee meetings for oncology products.
