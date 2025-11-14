- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-0108
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance describes how FDA (the Agency, or we) intends to evaluate a request for a waiver, with regard to a pH adjuster, under 21 CFR 314.99(b) (hereinafter waiver) of the requirement in 21 CFR 314.94(a)(9)(iii) and (iv) that a drug product intended for parenteral, ophthalmic, or otic use generally “must contain the same inactive ingredients and in the same concentration as the reference listed drug identified by the applicant.” This guidance also provides recommendations regarding the timing and process for requesting such a waiver of the requirement in § 314.94(a)(9)(iii) and (iv) (waiver request).
docket number: FDA-2022-D-0108.