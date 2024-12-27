Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B2006466                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:12/27/24 at 0712 hours

STREET: I89 SB

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 8/4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rick Bowen

AGE: 70     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kurt Riche

AGE: 51 

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Envision

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 27, 2024, at approximately 0712 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 S MM 8/4. Through Troopers investigation it was determined Bowen was operating his vehicle in a negligent manor causing the crash. He was cited and released. Troopers were assisted by Hartford Police, Fire and EMS along with the Agency of Transportation.

 

 

ACCUSED: Rick Bowen

VIOLATION: Gross Neg. Opp.

LODGED: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2024 at 0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

