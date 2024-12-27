Royalton Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation
CASE#: 24B2006466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:12/27/24 at 0712 hours
STREET: I89 SB
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 8/4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rick Bowen
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kurt Riche
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Envision
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 27, 2024, at approximately 0712 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 S MM 8/4. Through Troopers investigation it was determined Bowen was operating his vehicle in a negligent manor causing the crash. He was cited and released. Troopers were assisted by Hartford Police, Fire and EMS along with the Agency of Transportation.
ACCUSED: Rick Bowen
VIOLATION: Gross Neg. Opp.
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2024 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
