ModWash Welcomes Exceptional Talent to Drive Growth and Innovation

ModWash welcomes four talented leaders to drive growth, optimize operations, and attract top talent for our expanding team.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModWash is proud to announce the addition of four dynamic professionals to its team, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles. These new team members will play a pivotal role in advancing ModWash’s mission to deliver exceptional service and operational excellence.Matt Busha, Director of Professional Development and Business Optimization, brings over 20 years of sales and operations experience in the car wash industry. Matt will lead the charge in developing innovative strategies to increase revenue and enhance operational efficiency.Daniel Carden, Talent Acquisition Manager, comes with extensive experience in recruitment strategy and talent acquisition. Daniel will shape ModWash’s hiring processes and attract top-tier talent, ensuring the organization’s continued growth and success.Melissa Jensen, Payroll Administrator, joins ModWash with 17 years of payroll expertise, including her time with the City of Chattanooga. Melissa’s deep knowledge and skills will be instrumental in strengthening payroll operations.Stephanie Harris, Talent Acquisition Specialist, brings four years of experience in light industrial recruitment. Her ability to build strong relationships and maintain a robust applicant pipeline will support ModWash’s expanding team.These key appointments underscore ModWash’s dedication to attracting top talent and driving innovation across all aspects of the organization.For more information about ModWash and its team, visit www.modwash.com

