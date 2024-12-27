I-10 project between Ina, Ruthrauff on track for 2025 completion

TUCSON – The new year promises to be one of major improvements to Interstate 10 in the Tucson area, with construction crews finishing one improvement project on the northwest side while turning earth on a new one south of downtown.

The first big change starts with the Arizona Department of Transportation scheduled to complete a project reconstructing and widening I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff Roads, which includes replacing the interchanges at Orange Grove and Sunset roads. That’s one of two significant projects ADOT has planned for southern Arizona in 2025, with another one taking place between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road in Tucson.

Along 4 miles of I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads, traffic is already using newly rebuilt lanes. By early 2025, ADOT anticipates reopening a reconstructed Orange Grove Road interchange that will feature wider entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and better traffic flow. I-10 also will be reconfigured from three to four lanes of traffic in each direction.

The $171 million I-10 project is scheduled to wrap up in mid-2025, when a reconstructed Sunset Road interchange opens. The interchange will feature a connection eastward to River Road via a new bridge, funded by Pima County, that will carry traffic over the railroad tracks and Rillito River.

Throughout the project, ADOT is maintaining three lanes of traffic through the work zone during daytime hours and maintaining access to businesses. The public can get project updates and traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff

By the second half of 2025, ADOT is scheduled to begin work on another I-10 project that will reconstruct and widen I-10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road. The $600 million project will widen I-10 from two to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way, and to four lanes in each direction west of Kino Parkway.

The project will also reconstruct the Kino Parkway interchange, remove the existing Palo Verde Road interchange and construct a new Country Club Road interchange that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10.

Other improvements include a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange and an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2025 and continue through 2028. For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.

Beyond Tucson, ADOT has several ongoing or new projects for southern Arizona in 2025. They include repaving 20 miles of SR 90 in and near Sierra Vista, and an intelligent transportation systems project on I-19 between Nogales and Tucson that will include new overhead message boards. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/projects.