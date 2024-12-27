Drivers can see more of B.C. roads before trips

CANADA, December 27 - New technology helped DriveBC add 22 new cameras in 2024, delivering 37 more views to help motorists travel more safely, especially during winter.

People checking traffic and weather conditions when planning trips on the province’s roads can now access 503 cameras on the total DriveBC webcam network. The webcams deliver 1,037 views of current road conditions.

Where technically feasible, ministry crews strategically locate the webcams throughout B.C. based on needs identified by residents, contractors or weather experts.

This year’s annual network expansion includes these locations:

Highway 1 at 216 Street, with west and east views in a growing region along the busy Highway 1 corridor in Langley.

Highway 14 at West Shore Parkway, with north, west and east views, as one component of the completed Highway 14 corridor improvements program between Langford and Sooke.

Paulson Summit on Highway 3 with a west view is a remote camera that shares the site with new weather sensors, leading to a more efficient and reliable system. It is off grid because there are no available cellular or land line networks, and no power nearby. The system uses solar power and transmits the weather data and camera images by satellite. This Paulson setup will be a model for installing future similarly remote cameras.

Pine Pass on Highway 97 at the access road to Powder King Mountain Resort region with a north view is a new camera that replaced one that had gone offline after its components failed and replacements were no longer available.

Many DriveBC cameras are pan-tilt-zoom cameras that can deliver several views from a single position. On the Lower Mainland, many intersection cameras provide images of four or more positions.

The DriveBC cameras protect privacy. For example, this Highway 3A webcam view uses a pixelated mask to avoid showing private property:

https://images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/pub/html/dbc/1118.html

In addition to providing information about weather, road and traffic conditions, DriveBC has links to information about border delays, inland ferries, ongoing construction projects and tips for how to drive safely in winter conditions.

DriveBC is accepting public feedback on its redesigned web portal to replace the existing website next year. The new site will include a simplified map, clearer event notification, new advisory features and better mobile usability.

