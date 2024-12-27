Lawsuit alleges Sexual Assault and Civil Rights Violations Against Minneapolis, Former Officer

Plaintiff Files Federal Suit Against Former Minneapolis Police Officer and City of Minneapolis for Sexual Assault and Civil Rights Violations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against former Minneapolis police officer David Edward Campbell, alleging that he sexually assaulted a minor female on numerous occasions while on duty and in uniform.

According to the complaint filed by attorneys Timothy Lessman and Paul Peterson, Officer Campbell violated Minneapolis Police Department policies and procedures by conducting unauthorized ride-alongs with the minor in his squad car. The repeated unauthorized ride-alongs, allegedly witnessed by other Minneapolis police officers and supervisors, were neither reported nor investigated.

David Edward Campbell was subsequently convicted of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Terroristic Threats, and Stalking. He served a prison sentence for his crimes against the minor.

Attorney Timothy Lessman, representing the plaintiff, stated: “There is an inherent cruelty to these actions because they were committed by a person of authority, and because they were committed against a vulnerable young person. Mr. Campbell and the City of Minneapolis failed to protect this young lady's civil rights in favor of protecting themselves. On behalf of our client, we are seeking to address the damage caused by these horrific abuses and ensure such violations never happen again.”

The civil suit seeks to hold both David Edward Campbell and the City of Minneapolis accountable for the trauma inflicted on the plaintiff and for the failure to enforce department policies designed to prevent such abuses.

This case underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement to protect the civil rights and safety of all citizens.

The case is captioned L.M.G. v. David Edward Campbell, acting in his individual capacity as a Minneapolis Police Officer, and the City of Minneapolis, Court File No.: 0:24-cv-04622.

