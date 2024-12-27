Bybit Kazakhstan’s Exclusive Event Marks a New Crypto Frontier

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hosted an exclusive meetup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, following its monumental achievement of securing a full license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) in September. This event showcased Bybit’s dedication to empowering local crypto communities and revealed updates and developments for the region.

The exclusive gathering brought together Bybit Kazakhstan users, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to celebrate the launch of Bybit Kazakhstan and underscore Bybit's commitment to fostering the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Kazakhstan. Attendees were treated to the keynote speech by Bybit’s Chief Operating Officer, Helen Liu, who shared her vision for Bybit’s future in Kazakhstan.

The event featured dynamic presentations by the team, spotlighting Bybit KZ’s innovative products and the features of the Bybit KZ platform, offering users in the region access to a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies, and advanced trading tools. The team also unveiled a special campaign tailored exclusively for Bybit’s VIP users in Kazakhstan.

“The launch of Bybit Kazakhstan is a key milestone for us and our users in the region,” said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Bybit. “The incredible energy and support we’ve witnessed here are truly humbling. As we look toward 2025, our users can expect more innovations and unparalleled opportunities bought by Bybit. Together, we’re shaping the future of finance and creating a dynamic crypto and Web3 ecosystem.”

With its full license from AFSA, Bybit Kazakhstan is now ready to offer an extensive suite of services, including spot and derivatives trading, margin trading, crypto loans, and custody services. These solutions are designed to empower users in Kazakhstan and the broader Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, providing them with secure, reliable, and cutting-edge tools to excel in the ever-evolving digital asset landscape.





Caption: From right to left: Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Bybit and Michelle Daura, Head of Wealth Business Unit, Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

