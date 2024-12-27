Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
December 27, 2024
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 19, 2024 in respect of the third quarter of 2024, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of dividend shares acquired
Purchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman
23 December 2024
SHEL (LSE)
1,174.50
GBP 24.03
Philippa Bounds
23 December 2024
SHELL (AMS)
0.01
EUR 29.21
Philippa Bounds
23 December 2024
SHEL (LSE)
100.11
GBP 24.03
Robertus Mooldijk
23 December 2024
SHELL (AMS)
819.19
EUR 29.21
Rachel Solway
23 December 2024
SHEL (LSE)
6.00
GBP 24.03
Huibert Vigeveno
23 December 2024
SHELL (AMS)
1,269.91
EUR 29.21
Zoe Yujnovich
23 December 2024
SHELL (AMS)
1,254.33
EUR 29.21
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
24.03
Volume
1,174.50
Total
28,223.24
Aggregated information
Volume
1,174.50
Price
24.03
Total
28,223.24
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.21
Volume
0.01
Total
0.29
Aggregated information
Volume
0.01
Price
29.21
Total
0.29
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
24.03
Volume
100.11
Total
2,405.64
Aggregated information
Volume
100.11
Price
24.03
Total
2,405.64
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Robertus
Last Name(s)
Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.21
Volume
819.19
Total
23,928.54
Aggregated information
Volume
819.19
Price
29.21
Total
23,928.54
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Rachel
Last Name(s)
Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
24.03
Volume
6.00
Total
144.18
Aggregated information
Volume
6.00
Price
24.03
Total
144.18
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.21
Volume
1,269.91
Total
37,094.07
Aggregated information
Volume
1,269.91
Price
29.21
Total
37,094.07
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.21
Volume
1,254.33
Total
36,638.98
Aggregated information
Volume
1,254.33
Price
29.21
Total
36,638.98
Date of transaction
23/12/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
