Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,300 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
December 27, 2024        
         
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 19, 2024 in respect of the third quarter of 2024, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
         
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman 23 December 2024 SHEL (LSE) 1,174.50 GBP 24.03
Philippa Bounds 23 December 2024 SHELL (AMS) 0.01 EUR 29.21
Philippa Bounds 23 December 2024 SHEL (LSE) 100.11 GBP 24.03
Robertus Mooldijk 23 December 2024 SHELL (AMS) 819.19 EUR 29.21
Rachel Solway 23 December 2024 SHEL (LSE) 6.00 GBP 24.03
Huibert Vigeveno 23 December 2024 SHELL (AMS) 1,269.91 EUR 29.21
Zoe Yujnovich 23 December 2024 SHELL (AMS) 1,254.33 EUR 29.21
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.  
         
         
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary








      
     
     
ENQUIRIES        
         
Shell Media Relations        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550    
         
         
         
         
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70    
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom
         
         


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 24.03
Volume 1,174.50
Total 28,223.24
Aggregated information  
Volume 1,174.50
Price 24.03
Total 28,223.24
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 29.21
Volume 0.01
Total 0.29
Aggregated information  
Volume 0.01
Price 29.21
Total 0.29
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 24.03
Volume 100.11
Total 2,405.64
Aggregated information  
Volume 100.11
Price 24.03
Total 2,405.64
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robertus
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 29.21
Volume 819.19
Total 23,928.54
Aggregated information  
Volume 819.19
Price 29.21
Total 23,928.54
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 24.03
Volume 6.00
Total 144.18
Aggregated information  
Volume 6.00
Price 24.03
Total 144.18
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 29.21
Volume 1,269.91
Total 37,094.07
Aggregated information  
Volume 1,269.91
Price 29.21
Total 37,094.07
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 29.21
Volume 1,254.33
Total 36,638.98
Aggregated information  
Volume 1,254.33
Price 29.21
Total 36,638.98
Date of transaction 23/12/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more