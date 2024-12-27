FRecreational harvest of shallow water grouper in Atlantic state waters closes Jan. 1

Recreational harvest of shallow water grouper closes in Atlantic state waters (including all state waters of Monroe County) on Jan 1. The shallow water grouper complex includes black, gag, yellowfin, scamp, yellowmouth, red, coney, graysby, red hind and rock hind. This annual spawning season closure begins Jan. 1 each year to help protect species during spawning activities. Harvest for shallow water grouper will reopen to recreational anglers in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County) on May 1, 2025.

