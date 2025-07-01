Protect Florida manatees and sea turtles with fresh decals from the FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just released its 2025-26 Florida manatee and sea turtle decals. These waterproof decals feature original artwork and can be placed on vehicle bumpers and watercraft or be used to spruce up water bottles, coolers, tackle boxes and laptops.

Every year beginning July 1, new manatee and sea turtle decals become available for a $5 donation at your local tax collector’s office. These donations directly fund research, rescue and management efforts for Florida manatees and sea turtles.

This year’s decals highlight best practices for protecting these iconic species while enjoying Florida’s extensive waterways and beaches:

“Manatee Manners” reminds waterway users to mind manatees in our shared aquatic habitats by observing them from a distance, being cautious near seagrass beds and warm-water refuges, avoiding approaching manatees, and not offering food or water to manatees. Practicing manatee manners can help keep both manatees and waterway users safe.

“Protect Florida Sea Turtles: Give Them Space” spotlights the endangered Kemp’s ridley, the smallest of Florida’s sea turtles. Although this species does not nest frequently in Florida, a record 34 Kemp’s ridley nests were confirmed in the state in 2024. Giving all sea turtles space, removing beach equipment and trash before sundown, and keeping beaches dark at night help ensure that both adult and hatchling sea turtles can safely navigate Florida’s beaches and return to the ocean.

You can also support Florida manatees and sea turtles by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” specialty license plate at your local tax collector’s office.

If you ever observe a dead, injured, sick, or entangled manatee or sea turtle, harassment of manatees or sea turtles, or tampering of turtle nests, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

For more information on conservation and management efforts for manatees and sea turtles, visit MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle. To view and collect decals from previous years (1992-2024), type “decals” into the search bar at MyFWC.com.