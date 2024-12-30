DREAMSPACE™ Unveils New Logo and Brand Refresh, Emphasizing their Commitment to Inspired Spaces

DREAMSPACE™ Icon - Designs that define spaces that inspire.™ DREAMSPACE™ Logo - Designs that define spaces that inspire.™ DREAMSPACE™ - Designs that define spaces that inspire.™

Sage Design Group wants to be the go-to-place for ideas that help CREATE, INSPIRE and GROW profitable businesses through meaningful human connections.” — Annette C. Sage, Owner / Founder / CEO

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DREAMSPACE™ is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity with a new logo that embodies the company's mission to create spaces that inspire. The new logo design, featuring a modern and minimalistic geometric open door in teal and plum, symbolizes the welcoming entry into a world where design meets functionality, and every space becomes an inspiring environment.DREAMSPACE™ - Designs that define spaces that inspire.™A Fresh Identity for a Forward-Thinking CompanyDREAMSPACE™ is an online platform offering expertly curated design solutions for both commercial spaces and home offices. Founded in May 2024 by Annette C. Sage https://annettesage.com/ ), the company provides a diverse range of high-quality furnishings, décor, and electronics aimed at elevating any space to be both functional and visually striking. DREAMSPACE™ is a division of Sage Design Group LLC https://sagedesigngroup.biz/ ), specializing in purpose-driven, innovative products that bring clients' design visions to life."The new logo captures the essence of what we do at DREAMSPACE™: We provide a doorway to transformative design," said Annette C. Sage, Founder of DREAMSPACE™. "The open door represents opportunity, potential, and a world of possibilities where each space can be personalized, enhanced, and made better through thoughtful design. The teal and plum colors reflect creativity, balance, and inspiration - values we believe are key to crafting environments that motivate and engage."A Symbol of Opportunity and InnovationThe updated logo’s geometric design, with its open door motif, encapsulates DREAMSPACE™’s core offering: a curated selection of stylish, functional, and tech-integrated design solutions. The use of teal, which evokes calm and creativity, paired with plum, symbolizing luxury and innovation, aligns with the brand's mission to deliver spaces that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are efficient.“The open door is a visual invitation for customers to explore new possibilities in their commercial and personal spaces,” continued Ms. Sage. “It represents a path to inspiration, productivity, and a fresh approach to design that reflects the unique needs of each individual and business.”About DREAMSPACE™DREAMSPACE™ is a division of Sage Design Group LLC, offering design solutions for both commercial and residential environments. The company specializes in high-quality furnishings, lighting, décor, and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the functionality, aesthetic appeal, and productivity of any space. DREAMSPACE™ serves a wide range of industries, including restaurants, hotels, event venues, and home offices.The company’s offerings include:Commercial Spaces: A selection of durable and stylish furniture, lighting, décor, and audio-visual solutions to elevate any commercial environment.Home Offices: Ergonomic furniture, tech solutions, and décor designed to create efficient, comfortable, and inspiring home workspaces.Led by Annette C. Sage, a seasoned designer with a wealth of experience in both residential and commercial design, DREAMSPACE™ combines design expertise with a passion for enhancing the way people live and work.Curated for Every SpaceDREAMSPACE™’s product selection is handpicked to ensure it meets both aesthetic and functional needs, making it easier for clients to find the right solutions for their specific spaces. The company’s online store offers a user-friendly experience, with products categorized by space type, style, and category, streamlining the process of creating personalized and efficient environments.About the Future of DREAMSPACE™With the unveiling of the new logo, DREAMSPACE™ continues to emphasize its mission of helping clients create spaces that inspire and engage. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality design is reflected in every product they offer, and the new brand identity marks an exciting step forward in their vision to provide transformative design solutions.For more information about the new logo, or to explore DREAMSPACE™’s curated collections, visit https://dreamspace.club

