Cayetano, Pia: NAS Table Tennis Student-Athletes Strike Gold at 2024 US Open

December 27, 2024 NAS Table Tennis Student-Athletes Strike Gold at 2024 US Open Filipino student-athletes from the National Academy of Sports (NAS) achieved remarkable success at the 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships in Las Vegas, with Grade 7 Khevine Khieth Cruz from Tondo, Manila, and Grade 8 Liam Zion Cabalu from Quezon clinching gold in the Under-13 Boys Doubles event. The 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships, which saw over 1,500 athletes from 42 states and 19 countries, also featured strong performances from other NAS student-athletes. Ghianne Cordova (Grade 10, from Bacolod City) and Angel Nueva (Grade 10, from Gamay, Northern Samar) reached the quarterfinals in U17 Girls Doubles, while Alexa Gan (Grade 7, from Pasig City) and Maria Angelli Cruz (Grade 8, from Pulilan, Bulacan) advanced to the Top 16 in U15 Girls Doubles. "These victories showcase the world-class talent and training at NAS with the guidance and mentorship of their coaches. Our athletes competed against the best and proved they can level up on the international stage," said NAS Executive Director Josephine Joy B. Reyes. The National Academy of Sports was established through Republic Act 11470, principally authored and co-sponsored by Senator Pia Cayetano. It aims to develop future world-class Filipino athletes by providing them quality and enhanced secondary education programs, integrated with a special curriculum on sports. Former student-athlete and national athlete Senator Pia Cayetano said, "This is my vision: to create an environment where young athletes are nurtured. This is an amazing achievement by NAS, particularly because it marks their first participation in the said international sports tournament." NAS Student-Athletes Nagwagi ng Ginto sa 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships Nagpakitang-gilas ang mga Pilipinong student-athletes mula sa National Academy of Sports (NAS) sa 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships sa Las Vegas. Nasungkit nina Khevine Khieth Cruz, Grade 7 mula Tondo, Manila, at Liam Zion Cabalu, Grade 8 mula Quezon, ang gintong medalya sa Under-13 Boys Doubles event. Ang 2024 US Open Table Tennis Championships, na nilahukan ng mahigit 1,500 atleta mula sa 42 estado at 19 bansa, ay nagbigay din ng pagkakataon para sa iba pang manlalaro ng NAS na magpakitang-gilas. Umabot sa quarterfinals ng U17 Girls Doubles sina Ghianne Cordova (Grade 10, mula Bacolod City) at Angel Nueva (Grade 10, mula Gamay, Northern Samar). Samantala, nakapasok naman sa Top 16 ng U15 Girls Doubles sina Alexa Gan (Grade 7, mula Pasig City) at Maria Angelli Cruz (Grade 8, mula Pulilan, Bulacan). "These victories showcase the world-class talent and training at NAS with the guidance and mentorship of their coaches. Our athletes competed against the best and proved they can level up on the international stage," ayon kay NAS Executive Director Josephine Joy B. Reyes. Ang National Academy of Sports ay naitatag sa bisa ng Republic Act 11470, na pangunahing may akda at inisponsoran ni Senador Pia Cayetano. Layunin nito na hubugin ang mga susunod na world-class na atletang Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng dekalidad na sekundaryang edukasyon na may espesyal na kurikulum para sa sports. Bilang dating atleta at pambansang manlalaro, sinabi ni Senador Pia Cayetano, "This is my vision: to create an environment where young athletes are nurtured. This is an amazing achievement by NAS, particularly because it marks their first participation in the said international sports tournament."

