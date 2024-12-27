Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,299 in the last 365 days.

Koko: Suportahan natin ang pelikulang pilipino

PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release
December 27, 2024

KOKO: SUPORTAHAN NATIN ANG PELIKULANG PILIPINO

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called on all Filipinos to support the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) by watching the films currently showing.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating Filipino cinema and supporting local filmmakers.

"Suportahan natin ang ating mga Pilipinong artista at direktor!" Pimentel said.

"Ang MMFF ay hindi lamang isang festival; ito ay pagdiriwang ng ating kultura at talento," he added.

The veteran lawmaker cited the significance of the MMFF as a platform showcasing the creativity and artistry of Filipino filmmakers.

He believes that supporting local films is crucial for the growth and development of the Philippine film industry.

"Panoorin natin ang mga pelikula, at ibahagi natin ang ating karanasan sa ating mga kaibigan at pamilya," Pimentel added.

He expressed confidence that this year's MMFF entries will provide entertainment and set the bar higher for Filipino movies.

The ten films featured in the MMFF 2024 are: "And the Breadwinner Is...," "Espantaho," "Green Bones," "Hold Me Close," "Isang Himala," "My Future You," "Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital," "The Kingdom," "Topakk," and "Uninvited."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Koko: Suportahan natin ang pelikulang pilipino

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more