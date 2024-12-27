PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release

December 27, 2024 KOKO: SUPORTAHAN NATIN ANG PELIKULANG PILIPINO Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called on all Filipinos to support the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) by watching the films currently showing. He emphasized the importance of celebrating Filipino cinema and supporting local filmmakers. "Suportahan natin ang ating mga Pilipinong artista at direktor!" Pimentel said. "Ang MMFF ay hindi lamang isang festival; ito ay pagdiriwang ng ating kultura at talento," he added. The veteran lawmaker cited the significance of the MMFF as a platform showcasing the creativity and artistry of Filipino filmmakers. He believes that supporting local films is crucial for the growth and development of the Philippine film industry. "Panoorin natin ang mga pelikula, at ibahagi natin ang ating karanasan sa ating mga kaibigan at pamilya," Pimentel added. He expressed confidence that this year's MMFF entries will provide entertainment and set the bar higher for Filipino movies. The ten films featured in the MMFF 2024 are: "And the Breadwinner Is...," "Espantaho," "Green Bones," "Hold Me Close," "Isang Himala," "My Future You," "Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital," "The Kingdom," "Topakk," and "Uninvited."

