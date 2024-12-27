Health on 2024 final Christmas babies statistics

2024 final Christmas babies statistics

Pretoria: The Department of Health is pleased to announce that more than 1360 babies have been safely delivered at the public health facilities across the country on Christmas day, and this translates into about 300 less compared to 1708 babies delivered in 2023 and about 50 babies less compared 1414 babies born in 2022.

The number of teen mothers has also decreased from 145 recorded in 2023 to just under 90 young mothers. This can be attributed to a number of interventions including Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) and Healthy Lifestyle Campaign and the rollout of Youth Friendly Zones in primary health facilities across the country to create an enabling environment for young people to access sexual and reproductive health services without waiting in the queue with general customers.

These interventions are implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Departments of Basic Education and Social Development, SANAC, Higher Health, Love Life and Soul City to increase an uptake of family planning services to reduce stigma and unplanned pregnancies amongst young people through promotion of contraception methods.

Breakdown of births per province. Province Boy child Girl Child Total

Eastern Cape 99 97 196

Gauteng 209 184 393

Free State 37 41 79

Limpopo 90 82 172

KwaZulu-Natal *21 *26 *47

Mpumalanga 69 83 152

North West 56 46 102

Northern Cape 22 27 49

Western Cape 93 79 172

• NB: Final statistics from KwaZulu-Natal to be updated

