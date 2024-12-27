KwaZulu-Natal Education wishes stakeholders happy summer holidays

Happy summer holidays, family, officials, educators, learners parent, social partners and friends

It is my pleasure to bring you greetings and best wishes, as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Lord Jesus Christ, during this 2024 Christmas Season.

Christmas in our Province of KwaZulu-Natal is special. We continue to welcome home many residents, citizens, and visitors to our shores this holiday season.

I encourage one and all to take the time to sit with family and friends and truly have a moment of celebration for the life of Jesus Christ, the lives of our loved ones, and the many blessings 2024 has afforded us.

The life and teachings of Jesus Christ call on us to be our brothers' and sisters’ keepers.

Let us extend a hand to those who might need a helping hand this holiday season and beyond.

This season is also a time for reflection for us as educators to bring out the best in our learners and the community we serve.

During this past year, we have had a few challenges, but we also had many more successes. Many of these successes have come from our ability to put differences aside in favor of the common good.

For the first time in a number of years, it has become clear, that our people want us to reinvent ourselves and innovate to strengthen our economy and improve the lives of everyday residents. The world continues to change, but amidst this shift into a new economy, a new way of doing business, and even a new way of learning and interacting, KwaZulu-Natal has managed to keep pace.

In the portfolio of education, I look forward to further realizing the investments we have made over the past three years in 2025.

We will continue to:

Invest in our education system through further training and professional development of educators;

Provide opportunities for exposure and competition for our leaners;

Ensure our youth are better trained and prepared for jobs in our local economy; and

Continue our path toward creating a culture of excellence in our education system and among all of our leaners.

Over the past months, it has truly been my honour to serve you, the people of the Province, as a Member of Parliament and as your MEC for Education.

From my family to yours, and also on behalf of the fine and distinguished public servants in the Department of Education, I wish one and all a safe and joyous Christmas Season and a Happy and Prosperous 2025 when it comes.

Happy Summer Holidays!

From the desk of the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

#GovZAUpdates

#servicedeliveryza

