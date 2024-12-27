Submit Release
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza welcome Christmas babies at Tembisa Hospital, 25 Dec

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko and Deputy Minister Nzuza to welcome Christmas babies at Tembisa Hospital

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko together with the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, will tomorrow, 25 December 2024, welcome Christmas babies and encourage South African parents of newborns to register their children within 30 days to enable children to access services available to them.

While at the facility, the Deputy Minister Nzuza will join the MEC to reopen the newly renovated female medical ward.

Members of the media are invited to cover the planned activities as follows:
Christmas Day activities at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital
Activity 1: Welcoming of Christmas Babies
Date: Wednesday, 25 December 2024
Time: 09h00 – 10h30
Activity 2: Opening of Female Medical Ward
Time: Immediately after welcoming of Christmas babies

Media RSVPs and request for interviews should be directed to Ms Ireen Manyuha on 082 440 5676.

Enquiries: 
Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication: 064 803 0808 or Siya Qoza, Department of Home Affairs on 082 898 1657

