Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convenes an emergency meeting in Eastern Cape amid catastrophic deaths of initiates, 27 Dec

Minister Hlabisa convenes an emergency meeting in Eastern Cape amid catastrophic deaths of initiates

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will lead and convene an emergency ministerial meeting in Eastern Cape amid the high number initiates' death.

The Minister's emergency visit follows the unfolding crises, which saw 20 initiates losing their lives at various initiation schools. These deaths send shockwaves across the country as confirmation of the unfortunate passing of initiates was publicised. We must not lose sight of the fact that these late initiates are human beings with loved ones. They also have the right to life like all of us. To this effect, it can not be business as usual. We value life, and we have to stop at nothing to ensure that this age-old cultural practice is performed safely and its dignity is restored.

Ulwaluko, "traditional male circumcision," is an age-old rite of passage that marks the transition from boyhood to manhood in Xhosa culture. The ritual is performed to instill social and moral values and to produce men who are responsible, hard-working, and honest. We know that this this has been practiced for generations without the challenges we have seen recently.

The visit of the Minister also confirms that culture does not kill, but it is those who are not following the norms and standards as contained within the Initiation Act who drags down the reputation of this cultural tradition.

Minister will visit Amathole District Municipality, which is amongst the districts that have experienced the highest number of initiation deaths. During the visit, the Minister will meet all stakeholders, including the provincial and local government, district initiation forum,

Provincial initiation committees and the broader communities.

The passing of any human being under any circumstances leaves families devastated. Therefore, this mass devastation caused by the passing of 20 initiates impacts and affects the whole nation and is tantamount to a disaster.

We have lost lives. Therefore, we can not go on as if it is business as usual. Something drastic must happen to protect our youth who undertake this important cultural and traditional journey. Minister also urges everyone to join hands to protect this ancient cultural practice from abuse, exploitation, and extinction.

The visit will take place as follows:

Date: 27 Dec 2024

Time: 08:30

Venue: Mnquma Municipality (Butterworth) - Amathole District Municipality

Enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA

+27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

COGTA Head of Communications

+27 (66) 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates

#Servicedeliveryza

