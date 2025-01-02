PacificWest Dental Group Welcomes Dr. Yash Bichu to the Team

PacificWest Dental Group, a provider of orthodontic and dental care with locations in Vancouver and Surrey, proudly welcomes Dr. Yash Bichu to the team.

Joining PacificWest Dental Group marks an exciting new chapter in my professional career. It’s an honor to join a team that has earned the trust of its patients for the past two and a half decades.” — Dr. Bichu

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PacificWest Dental Group (“PacificWest”), a provider of orthodontic and dental care with locations in Vancouver and Surrey, proudly welcomes Dr. Yash Bichu to the team. For over two decades, PacificWest has offered a comprehensive range of orthodontic treatments in a compassionate and professional environment, ensuring personalized care for each patient.

With an unwavering commitment to patient care, Dr. Bichu is a welcomed addition to the PacificWest team. His patient-centred approach ensures that each treatment is tailored to meet the needs of every individual. Certified by the British Columbia College of Oral Health Professionals, Dr. Bichu brings over 14 years of rich global experience to PacificWest. His proficiency in languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, and Arabic enables him to easily connect with diverse patients, enhancing their comfort throughout their treatment journey.

Dr. Bichu earned his BDS in 2006 and was a Gold Medalist with an MDS in Orthodontics from Goa University in 2010. He further refined his skills through advanced training at prestigious institutions in South Korea and the USA. Dr. Bichu received a placement in the international orthodontic recertification program at the University of British Columbia.

Joining PacificWest’s team of orthodontists in Surrey, Dr. Bichu will provide orthodontic treatments such as clear aligners, lingual braces, traditional braces, ceramic braces, and more. Dr. Bichu also provides treatments related to preventive and aesthetic orthodontics for children and adults.

“Joining PacificWest Dental Group marks an exciting new chapter in my professional career," Dr. Bichu said. “It’s an honor to join a team that has earned the trust of its patients for the past two and a half decades. I am looking forward to helping create healthier, more confident smiles and enhance our patients' dental health at our Surrey and Vancouver offices.”



About Pacific West Dental Group

PacificWest Dental Group is a provider of orthodontic and dental care in Vancouver and Surrey, offering a wide array of services designed to meet the needs of each patient, such as traditional braces, lingual braces for discreet treatment, and clear aligners. Their Vancouver and Surrey orthodontists strive to enhance the patient experience and boost confidence with beautiful smiles, making each visit pleasant and effective.



Since 1994, PacificWest has proudly served the Vancouver Little Mountain, Surrey-Newton and surrounding communities. PacificWest Dental Group’s goal is to provide the highest level of patient health and satisfaction, and to help patients achieve their perfect and healthy smile for many years to come.



Contact Details

PacificWest Dental Group

182 East 15th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

V5T 4R3 Canada

Phone: (604) 558-0993

7388 137 St #3

Surrey, British Columbia

V3W 1A3 Canada

Phone: (604) 501-0993

Media Relations Contact

Dr. Cheng Lun Wang

Phone: (604) 558-0993

Email: media@pacificwestdental.com

Website: www.pacificwestdental.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.