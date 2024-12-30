Available in Paperback, Hardcover, and on Kindle Unlimited exclusively at Amazon!

The end of the world is just the beginning – and the fight for humanity has only just begun...” — Vincent Casil

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PESTILENT: A Gripping Zombie Apocalypse Novel Takes Readers on a Thrilling Ride of Survival and Horror!Launch Date: December 1, 2024.Stellarville, a town full of promise, becomes a nightmare in the new release, PESTILENT: A Zombie Apocalypse Novel, by Vincent Casil.In PESTILENT, Norman and Madeline, a young couple eager for a fresh start, think they've found the perfect place to escape their past. Stellarville is a picturesque town, promising tranquility and a new life. But the idyllic surroundings hide a terrifying secret.Dr. Hans Muller, a disgraced scientist known as "Doctor Murder," has been working on a dark experiment that could change the course of humanity. Obsessed with the idea of defying death, Muller creates a serum that reanimates the dead. But his creation doesn't simply bring the dead back—it transforms them into monstrous, bloodthirsty horrors. The virus spreads quickly, turning the town into a war zone where the line between life and death becomes terrifyingly thin.As the deadly plague consumes Stellarville, Norman and Madeline find themselves ripped apart and forced to fight for survival alongside a group of survivalists. In a world where trust is scarce and every moment could be their last, they must navigate a deadly landscape of horrors and human betrayal. Will they escape the once-enchanted town before it’s too late, or will the virus consume them along with everything they love?PESTILENT is a pulse-pounding horror novel that blends heart-pounding action with deep emotional stakes. Readers will be drawn into a world where every decision could be their last and survival is a fleeting hope. With its rich characters, terrifying premise, and relentless pacing, PESTILENT is a must-read for fans of zombie fiction, apocalyptic thrillers, and dark survival tales.Available in Paperback, Hardcover, and Kindle Unlimited, PESTILENT is exclusively on Amazon, where it can be ordered now.Explore the world of PESTILENT with insights and behind-the-scenes details on the author's blog at https://vincentcasil.com/home/pestilent-a-zombie-apocalypse-novel

